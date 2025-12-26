Terrion Arnold Says Choosing Alabama Risked His Life & His Then 3-YO Sister’s Safety in Heartbreaking Admission

For a 17-year-old five-star recruit, the biggest hits don’t always come on the field. For Terrion Arnold, the most vicious ones came through a screen. They threatened not just him but also his three-year-old sister when he didn’t stay committed to his in-state program.

“When I chose to commit to Bama over Florida, that was big,” Terrion Arnold narrated during the December 25 episode of his podcast with Patrick Surtain II and Cam Newton. “I’m from Florida State, and just being a 17-year-old kid and then receiving death threats. Okay, that didn’t bother me. But then, when you see stuff as far as like people saying what they’re going to do to your little sister.

Your mom, I think, at the time, and my sister was like three. I’m looking at an innocent little girl, and I’m like, how could you say something? I mean, how could you say something like that?” said Arnold.

Terrion’s commitment was a national spectacle at the time in the class of 2021. The Tallahassee, Florida, native was a five-star and 4th-ranked safety in the country. The John Paul II Catholic High School player narrowed down his programs to Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Gators, at the time, made more sense due to proximity, and losing an in-state recruit to the Tide brought out the worst from the Gators’ fringe.

“I was down to Georgia and Florida, but I chose Alabama just because of the competition,” said Terrion Arnold. “Why not go play for the GOAT, as they say, in Nick Saban? I’ve built a great relationship with him. He’s giving me the opportunity to play both, and I have to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Apart from playing under Nick Saban, a particular incident also swayed Arnold’s commitment.

Arnold revealed that during a high school game in Florida, the CB’s car was towed, leading to utter chaos. To deal with it, the CB then started leaning toward Florida State, and that’s when the legendary Nick Saban intervened. The former Bama head coach provided clarity and stability, finally redirecting Arnold to come to Tuscaloosa. That decision paid off handsomely.

Alabama fans have also done their share of trolling

Arnold went on to earn First Team All-American honors at Alabama. He was later picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 24th pick. As for the trolling of players picking other teams, Alabama fans have also indulged in similar behavior.

In 2011, Nick Saban’s recruit, Brent Calloway, committed to Alabama but later flipped to in-state rival Auburn. That didn’t sit well with Bama fans, as threats followed, and many even wished that he had lost his scholarship.

“I got things saying they hope I break my legs,” said Calloway. “I’ve had death threats. They hope I lose my scholarship. A bunch of crazy stuff. The list goes on and on. I’m still getting it. I say, for at least the next two or three days, it’s going to be pretty crazy.”

In 2021, a Miami Hurricanes coach received death threats from Bama fans after he had made a diss track about the program. Even last year, after Kalen DeBoer’s loss to Vanderbilt and later failing to qualify for the playoffs, it led to widespread online trolling from Bama fans. Many even urged boosters to fire him, despite his $70 million buyout.