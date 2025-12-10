Terry Smith Clears Stance on Being Replaced by $70M Matt Campbell Despite Strong PSU Locker Room Support

Penn State finally ended its long-drawn-out head coaching search after hiring Matt Campbell from Iowa State. However, many still wondered what would happen to the interim head coach, Terry Smith. Someone who led a dominant showing after James Franklin’s departure. The good news is, the Nittany Lions are getting the best of both. And Terry Smith has finally opened up to working with Matt Campbell.

“Felt like he was the right leader at the time, and I wanted to stay a part of it. We’re aligned. He’s blue collar, he creates toughness, discipline, just the core values of what Penn State represents. Felt like he was the right leadership at the right time, and I wanted to stay a part of it,” said Terry Smith in a December 9 statement.

The former interim head coach also outlined his “love” for Penn State, touting it to be his major reason to stay loyal. Notably, Smith took over as the team’s interim head coach after the Northwestern game and has been commended for the job he has done.

During his tenure, Smith has accumulated a 3-3 record and also finished the season with three straight wins. All of it, without having QB1 Drew Allar, who is out after a season-ending injury. That had led to widespread calls for hiring Smith permanently. Not to mention, Smith rallied a broken locker room and almost upset an undefeated Indiana. All of it has now finally made him the highest-paid non-coordinator in college football.

“No one knows Penn State better than me… I know the history of Penn State. And I know the culture, the DNA. I know the locker room, administration. I think I’m a good leader, I think I’m a leader of men, and that will take care of itself when the time comes,” said Terry Smith. All of that hard work was bound to be rewarded, especially since Smith had interest from UConn and Memphis. But he chose Penn State at every moment.

Smith, undoubtedly, is a long-time Nittany Lions loyal. The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native played as a WR for the team from 1988 to 1991 and was ranked amongst the school’s best, notching 108 receptions. Not to mention, in his senior season, he broke school records and accumulated 846 yards. The next step was the NFL for him. But after ending his pro career, Smith joined Penn State with James Franklin in 2014 after a few coaching stints. Ever since then, the interim head coach hasn’t seen beyond that blue and white.

Matt Campbell opens up on Terry Smith’s role at Penn State

Matt Campbell comes with an illustrious career with Iowa State and is the winningest head coach for the program. Penn State, after circling through several names, including a rejection from BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, settled on Campbell. He was at Iowa State from 2016. However, despite touting to start anew at Penn State, Campbell has acknowledged Terry Smith’s role rather glowingly.

“It’s been so awesome to watch his commitment to Penn State, how he’s led this football program and football team through tough and trying times. It’s been rewarding. I know he’s the cornerstone of this program as a player, as a student-athlete, and now as an incredible football coach. It is my honor to work hand in hand with Terry to build on this great foundation moving forward,” said the Nittany Lions head coach.

Campbell was earning $5 million per year at Iowa State on an eight-year deal, and the compensation starts at $8 million per year at Penn State. In total, the head coach is guaranteed $70.5 million sum throughout the contract, and his salary will increase by $250k per year. As for Smith, the former interim head coach’s experience and his role in acting as a glue in the locker room will play a major role to play. Like he did in the seven weeks after James Franklin’s firing.

“This has been the greatest seven weeks of my coaching career. The opportunity to represent my alma mater and sit at the very top of it, to try to salvage a season that didn’t start off the way we wanted, was a tremendous opportunity,” said Smith.

We saw his effect on the locker room when Penn State players held up signs of “Hire Terry Smith” before the Nebraska game. Currently, he comes on a four-year deal and has the backing of the program, including the athletic director Pat Kraft. Without a doubt, Penn State is in for a glorious future with Campbell and Smith together working in sync.