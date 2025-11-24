Terry Smith Faces $2.7M Penn State Roadblock as Pat Kraft’s True Intentions Confirmed – Report

Penn State’s AD Pat Kraft promised a nationwide search for James Franklin’s replacement. Over the last month, Matt Rhule has topped the odds, but the Huskers signed him to a contract extension. Now, interim head coach Terry Smith has made a case for himself with back-to-back wins. But his path to a permanent gig won’t be easy.

On the Nov. 24 episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko reported that the options are wide open for Penn State’s coaching role. However, the program is looking for someone with roots in Pennsylvania, not just someone who wins games. This puts Terry Smith and James Madison HC Bob Chesney as the two standout candidates. Seyko compared both their profiles to understand who fits best.

“I think we can all agree that he [Terry Smith] is definitely a realistic candidate for Penn State,” said Zach Seyko on Locked On Nittany Lions. “But I do believe that he needs to interview or just present his case behind the scenes, and not just winning a few football games here, right? And closing out the season, but this certainly helps back up his case.”

Terry Smith is a Pennsylvania product who played at Penn State under Joe Paterno. Another thing that helps his case is his familiarity with the area. The interim HC has only coached in the state. In fact, he’s been at the Lions for over a decade after being hired by Franklin in 2014. In the program, his role grew over time to a level that Kraft chose him as the interim after letting go of his boss.

While the 28-10 win over Michigan State and the 37-10 drubbing of Nebraska have helped Smith’s case, he also has recruiting experience on his resume. But Seyko claims that Bob Chesney, the other Pennsylvania guy, has an advantage over Smith.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana at Penn State Nov 8, 2025 University Park, Pennsylvania, USA Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Terry Smith celebrates from the sideline during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251108_mmd_bm2_708

“Bob Chesny, Pennsylvania,” Seyko said. “Hey, Terry Smith is a Pennsylvania guy. He’s a Penn State guy. You get that with Bob Chesney. Bob Chesney, being a central Pennsylvania guy, has connections to the DMV since he’s been at James Madison, right? So, he’ll be able to recruit the Pennsylvania DMV and then start to branch out.”

Bob Chesney, who’s currently the head coach of JMU, has a 19-5 (.792) record since taking over in 2024. He earns $2.75 million and has a $1.25 million buyout clause. He recently met with Penn State and crushed an interview. However, the process is far from being done. Terry Smith can further boost his profile by ensuring bowl eligibility for the Lions in Week 14.

Landon Tengwall sees Terry Smith as the ideal HC candidate

With Penn State’s coaching debate making headlines, former Penn State OT Landon Tengwall extended his support for Terry Smith. He suggests that someone with roots at Penn State and a value for the past and tradition should take on the next head coaching role.

“We cannot forget our roots, which would be my biggest message to this next head coach,” Tengwall said on the Nov. 23 episode of Landon Tengwall’s College Football Show. “If it’s not Terry Smith, you need to understand the roots of Penn State and how everybody feels about the past, and just where we are today, fully embrace it, move forward, continuing to grow, but still recognizing the past. I think that’s one of the most important things.”

Landon Tengwall referenced Mike Rob endorsing Terry Smith, saying that he doesn’t want other people coming here using Penn State for money and wants someone who understands what Penn State is, who honors the past, and who knows the tradition and still keeps that alive. That’s exactly what Smith has done since taking over.