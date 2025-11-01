Terry Smith’s Family: Meet His Parents, Wife, Kids, and the People Who Shaped His Career

Being a former player and then returning to coach at the same place is a big thing for Terry Smith. He was a three-year starter at WR for Penn State before being hired in 2014 as the defensive recruiting coordinator and CBs coach. His impact was significant, helping PSU land 12 straight top-25 recruiting classes and developing 7 CB draft picks since 2015. Following his contribution to the team, he was later promoted to assistant HC and then to associate HC in 2021.

Now, with the James Franklin era coming to an end at Penn State, that familiar face has been chosen to take the reins as interim HC. And Terry Smith is ready to make the most of that opportunity. “Today, I’m super proud to be that,” he said after being announced as the interim HC. “I will lead this program to the best of my ability, and we’re going to get it back on track.” Although their game against Iowa ended in a close loss, the team is preparing to make it count against OSU. Amid all of this, Terry’s journey wouldn’t be where it is today without the unwavering support of his parents.

Who are Terry Smith’s parents?

Terry Smith is the son of Harvey Smith Sr. Though his father’s athletic background was in basketball, not football, that love for sports clearly rubbed off on Terry. And the most intriguing fact is that Harvey Sr. graduated from PSU in 1968 with a degree in accounting, becoming the first in his family to earn a college degree.

He passed down the value of education to Terry, while his mother played an equally powerful role in shaping the leader he is today as PSU’s interim HC. But no public information is available regarding Terry’s mother’s details. Now, while Terry’s ties to PSU run deep through his father’s connection, his success story would be incomplete without mentioning his wife.

Who is Terry Smith’s wife, Alison?

Though the origins of Terry and Alison’s story remain under wraps. But one thing’s clear: she’s been his rock through every step of his coaching climb. Terry kicked off his journey in 1996 as an assistant coach at Hempfield High School before moving on to Gateway High, where he rose from offensive coordinator to HC and AD from 2003 to 2012. After a stint coaching WRs at Temple in 2013, he came home to PSU in 2014. While through every move Alison’s been there, their bond was on full display on October 19 after Terry was named interim HC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State football (@psufootballproud)

Due to limited public information about their marriage, it’s tough to pin down exactly when Terry and former Alison Fulton tied the knot. But what’s certain is that their bond runs deep, and their family connection to PSU continues through their children.

Who are Terry Smith’s kids?

Terry and Alison Smith have two children. A son named Justin King and a daughter named Haley. King followed in his father’s footsteps as a CB at PSU, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2006 and First-Team in 2007. After that, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. But behind all of his football success, his father’s contribution can’t be denied, as Terry coached Justin back in high school at Gateway.

While he was a pillar behind his stepson King’s career, Terry’s own family has also played a massive role in his rise.

Impact of Family on Terry Smith’s Career

Terry Smith’s family has been at the heart of his journey, from high school to Penn State. “My mother is a minister, so she is our spiritual guide, and my dad was an educator who worked in the Gateway School District for years,” said Smith. “They shared their roles in the journey. It was that mentorship as we all aspired to become successful in whatever capacity.” And it wasn’t just his parents; his brother also played a key role, supporting Terry along the way.

Now, while family, for Smith, has always been the backbone of his rise, PSU wasn’t a stranger to Terry Smith. Perhaps that’s why he didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the program’s contribution to his family’s legacy.

“When I graduated in ’91, and now supporting and taking care of my family, it’s because of Penn State and all the lessons I learned here,” stated Smith. “I just want to give back to this community what it has always given to me and my family. Like I said, my dad started it — he graduated in ’68 and set a tone for us. He moved us out of our small town, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and showed us a better life through his education here.”

While he gets the opportunity to give back as a coach, we will see how this rocky season steadies under his leadership.