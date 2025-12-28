‘Hit Me Hard’: Kirk Herbstreit Stands by Bowl Winning Coach Struggling to Hold Back Tears

It’s not always that Kirk Herbstreit gets emotional or inspired. But Penn State’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Clemson was an exception. It wasn’t the performance that moved him. It was interim head coach Terry Smith. The 56-year-old’s emotional postgame interview after calling his final game was enough to bring Herbstreit to tears.

“I’ve watched this interview 10 times today,” Herbstreit wrote on X. “So grateful to hear these words from interim head coach Terry Smith of Penn State. Powerful!! And a great reminder for all of us that just want to focus on the CFP and nothing else ‘matters’. This was a SPECIAL day for this coach and his players-not just winning the Pinstripe Bowl-but having another chance to compete TOGETHER. His gratitude for his players-his school-and to the SPORT was heard loud and clearly. This interview hit me hard watching it live-even a bigger fan of his now! Thanks for sharing your thoughts, coach-many of us needed to hear them!”

Terry Smith spent the season steadying what felt like a sinking ship, and this win felt like a thank-you from his players. With Matt Campbell set to take over play-calling duties next season, the moment carried extra weight for Smith.

“I love Penn State. I love football,” Smith said after the game when asked about the emotions. “The game and Penn State have done amazing things for my family and me. I’m just thankful and grateful.”

The 22–10 win marked Penn State’s fourth victory under Terry Smith this season. After a rough 0–3 start, Smith helped steady the program and led the Nittany Lions to four straight wins, including three in a row to close the regular season and lock up bowl eligibility. Smith interviewed for the full-time head coaching job after James Franklin was fired, but Penn State ultimately went with Matt Campbell, bringing him over from Iowa State.

Even so, Smith isn’t going anywhere. Campbell retained him on a new four-year deal, which is great news for a fan base that strongly rallied behind Smith during the search. And when Matt Campbell got the job, the entire PSU locker room was handled by Smith as he wanted the players to give Campbell a fair chance before being hostile towards him. As the Pinstripe Bowl wrapped up, Penn State fans made their feelings clear. Chants of Smith’s name echoed through Yankee Stadium and popped up again during the trophy presentation.

“I love this group,” Smith said afterward. “They’re just a special group of guys. This is the greatest moment of my life. It’s just a great moment for my family and me. I said I wasn’t going to do that again (cry), but I’m just so happy for our guys.”

The win over Clemson marked Penn State’s 34th bowl victory and capped a 7–6 season. Now, Smith will play a key role in helping guide the program through its transition from the Franklin era into the Campbell era.

Penn State snags the Steinbrenner Trophy

Penn State’s defense, and a huge fourth-quarter surge, were the real MVPs in the win over Clemson. The game started as a grind, with both teams locked in a defensive battle and tied 3–3 late into the second quarter. Penn State finally nudged ahead with a field goal to take a 6–3 lead into halftime. Everything flipped in the fourth quarter. Penn State exploded for 16 points, kicking things off with a massive 73-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to Trebor Peña that made it 15–3.

Clemson answered with a touchdown to cut the lead to 15–10. But Grunkemeyer slammed the door soon after, hitting tight end Andrew Rappleyea for an 11-yard touchdown to seal the 22–10 win. The Nittany Lions’ defense set the tone all night. They racked up four sacks and forced a huge turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter to lock it up. Grunkemeyer shone as well. He threw for a career-high 262 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Quentin Martin stepped up big, rushing for 101 yards while filling in for injured teammates. Clemson, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going on the ground.

The Tigers finished with just 43 rushing yards on 25 carries, their second-lowest total of the season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik faced constant pressure, which stalled multiple drives. And his receivers didn’t help, dropping a season-high six passes. Clemson also left points on the field. A missed 33-yard field goal in the second quarter and a failed fake punt on the opening drive proved costly, as they gave PSU a great field position. Penn State also controlled the third quarter, holding the ball for more than 10 minutes and limiting Clemson to just one offensive possession.