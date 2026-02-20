Terry Smith Reveals Biggest Difference Under Matt Campbell That Wasn’t Seen in James Franklin’s Tenure

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Nebraska at Penn State Nov 22, 2025 University Park, Pennsylvania, USA Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith walks on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251122_szo_bm2_0255

James Franklin’s 12 seasons at State College saw highs and lows. But that era is in the rearview mirror as head coach Matt Campbell brought in fresh perspectives. In fact, a tangible difference in the two head coaches’ tenures is clear in Terry Smith’s clarification of his current role with the Nittany Lions.

When Franklin got the sack, Smith stepped in as interim head coach and led the team in seven games this past season. Under his watch, the Lions finished with a 4–3 record. Following that, he signed a new four-year contract under the new head coach. Now, Smith returns not only as a cornerbacks coach but also as associate head coach, with Campbell updating his responsibilities. Here’s where the difference hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“My associate role is different and bigger than under James,” said Smith at the National Signing Day media conference. “Coach Campbell has conversations with me about how he wants to do certain things, and I’ll share my insight on certain things. Ultimately, he has to make that final decision. James would ask me certain things, but it’s different under Matt. Everyone in the building knows that I’m the associate head coach. Under James, that wasn’t clear.”

That clarity is expected to empower Smith, allowing him to execute Campbell’s vision more effectively. While it’s easy to assume Smith’s history with Campbell played a part, the new head coach points to a different factor: Smith’s unwavering loyalty to Penn State.

Surely, these two know each other from long ago, when Campbell was the head coach of Toledo, and Smith was the head coach of Gateway High School. But that old connection not only gave Terry Smith this level of recognition but also the trust in him, which came from his loyalty to Penn State.

Smith is entering his 13th season with the Nittany Lions, starting in 2014 as the CBs coach. He wasted no time in making an impact. He has helped develop 12 NFL CBs to date, including first-round pick Joey Porter Jr., who developed under his watch. But his connection with Penn State runs deep. Terry Smith was a standout WR for the Lions under Joe Paterno, and he recorded 108 career receptions.

Now, his return not only helps Matt Campbell’s Penn State with player retention, but it also has a tremendous impact on recruitment. He helped recruit defensive talent, including A. J. Harris, Quinton Martin, Elliot Washington, and others. In fact, 247Sports ranked him as the No. 2 recruiter in the nation for the 2024 cycle.

“He knows everything of how this place works,” said new safety coach Deon Broomfield. “When you talk about it from a recruiting standpoint, every coach that you run into on the road, they’re like, ‘Terry’s our guy.'”

In this scenario, Smith’s deep connection may strengthen his time with the Lions, or he may be shown the door, or more directly. Campbell knows who matters most for PSU’s growth. Now with Smith’s experience and Campbell’s confidence, the program could become a legitimate title contender in the upcoming season.

While Smith’s impact on Penn State is clear, his time with the program, particularly his brief stint as interim head coach, has also profoundly shaped him.

How Penn State fuels Terry Smith’s development

Before Franklin’s termination, Terry Smith handled recruiting and CB development and also had associate head coach responsibilities. But after James Franklin’s firing, he took on the head coaching responsibilities for a short time, which gave Smith a lesson in knowing himself better.

“Be patient. Be diligent. Trust your process. Believe in it. Be a servant leader,” stated Smith. “Continue to be a servant leader. Serve people. When you serve people, they’ll serve you back. And good things can happen.”

Often called the “heartbeat of the locker room,” he stepped into a leadership role during a time of change. He embraced the inspiring “We Are” spirit. He shared heartfelt gratitude for the honor of serving the university, highlighting his dedication and pride. That mindset now helps the coach work with players like Zion Tracy, Audavion Collins, and others more efficiently.

“The cornerbacks that I coach every day, they shared a statement to me. They said, ‘Coach T, the world got to see what we see every day,'” said Smith.

It could help the CBs’ coach motivate and serve in a slightly different role with more responsibilities.