Terry Smith’s New PSU Role Announced as Matt Campbell Finalizes Staff Changes

Terry Smith took over the interim head coach role at Penn State and stabilized things after James Franklin’s firing. At the time, even the Lions winning a game seemed far-fetched after consecutive losses, but Smith managed to ensure bowl eligibility. After the appointment of Matt Campbell as the new head coach, there were reports that Smith will stay with the program, and now we have a confirmation.

Smith will go back to being assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach, the school has confirmed. He will work under the new defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn. The head coach has high praise for Smith as a coach.

“I would just say it was critically important for me to keep Terry in my opinion,” Campbell said in December. “Terry and I have got a great partnership since his days at Gateway. I know what he’s about and what he stands for.”

Terry Smith handed the reins over to Campbell with a 7-6 record, topped with a bowl game win.

