Terry Smith’s QB Decision Leaves Ethan Grunkemeyer on Alert as Drew Allar Quietly Fades Away

Even though Penn State is now experiencing a storm, Terry Smith appears to believe that his team and its quarterback are finally finding their footing. The interim head coach of the Nittany Lions sounded more like a guy drafting a strategy after yet another thrilling game that ended in defeat against No. 2 Indiana. However, the future under center may be developing more quickly than anybody expected, as Ethan Grunkemeyer settles into his job and Drew Allar gradually fades from the spotlight.

In the recent press conference, Terry Smith’s calculated tone was that of a coach who knows he’s got something brewing under center. His statement, “We have the athletic quarterback package and then we have the pocket quarterback package,” says it all. With freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer filling in for Drew Allar due to his season-long injury, it was obvious that Penn State was getting ready for both the present and the future.

Grunkemeyer appeared to be a man patiently earning his stripes against No. 2 Indiana rather than a freshman thrown into chaos. He went 22-for-31 for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. This week, Smith’s focus on “getting back to confidence and swagger” and “being happy for each other” hit different. “If I think I can, I will. If I think I can’t, I won’t,” Smith said, reflecting Grunkemeyer’s play.

He didn’t flinch even after making an interception early in the second half. He continued to sling it and trusted his receivers, setting up a touchdown drive with a 43-yard throw to Trebor Peña. In Week 11, the freshman completed eight of 13 throws, more than any other FBS quarterback. He handled pressure like a pro. And speaking of storms, Smith’s comparison to a “pencil sharpener” is a perfect fit. “If you pull the pencil out too soon, it’s not ready to write,” he said.

Maybe that is where Penn State is at the moment, and maybe Ethan Grunkemeyer is that pencil. His teammates agree; center Nick Dawkins referred to him as a “gunslinger” and “a hell of a leader.” Despite their 3-6 record, the Nittany Lions may have finally found the steady, calm hand they’ve been looking for in a turbulent year.

From Drew Allar to Ethan Grunkemeyer’s rise

It feels like just yesterday that Drew Allar was the big-armed starter who was supposed to keep Penn State calm in the face of a storm. He was the offense’s face for three seasons. This year alone, he threw for more than 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. But that steadiness was lost in a single turn of events against Northwestern. Allar was sidelined for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, and all of a sudden, the focus turned to a freshman who had barely had time to lace up before taking over. That’s how the story of Ethan Grunkemeyer started.

Following the Indiana game, Terry Smith didn’t hold back. “He (Grunkemeyer) could have easily hung his head at that point, but battled back,” he said. “We started to throw the ball down the field. And he gave us a chance. He fought us back into the game. I thought his growth continues to get better. We have a quarterback for the future.” That final sentence seemed like a shift in era.

Even Nicholas Singleton, who has had close interaction with both quarterbacks, sensed it. “Grunk was good throughout the whole game,” the running back said. “He was calm in the huddle… just being that leader.” After weeks of trying to figure out who they were, Penn State needed that calm and spark. Allar’s once-promising junior campaign has been trapped in time, and his name has subtly slipped from the weekly discussion. Penn State may have stumbled into its future during a season filled with failures, while the previous era quietly fades away.