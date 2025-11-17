College Football Worlds Collide as Alabama Coach Announces Engagement to UCLA Staffer

A marriage is a sacred relationship, one strong enough to bring even rival conferences together. That’s exactly what happened when Alabama’s assistant defensive backs coach and UCLA’s director of recruiting operations tied the knot. Their wedding brought the college football world together, as UCLA and Alabama united in a romantic off-field connection.

The two lovebirds in question are Tevin Madison and Bri Miranda, who shared their engagement in a post on X. Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations on the couple. Their union brings two distinct programs, UCLA and Alabama, a little closer. This bridges the gap between their rival conferences, the Big Ten and the SEC.

Tevin Madison is the assistant defensive backs coach for the Crimson Tide. He is a staff member of the defensive back coach and co-defensive coordinator, Maurice Linguist. Under these two, Alabama has suffered only two defeats this season. Defensive players like Justin Jefferson, Deontae Lawson, and Bray Hubbard have emerged as the defensive guards for the Crimson Tide, allowing the program to feel safe at the back.

On the other side, Bri Miranda has served as UCLA’s director of recruiting operations for almost two years. Her work helps determine which prospects best fit the Bruins moving forward. Some of the recruits already committed to the program for next season include several 2026 class 4-star talents, such as OT Micah Smith, DE Carter Gooden, TE Camden Jensen, and WR Kenneth Moore.

Miranda previously worked as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting for the University of Memphis. Her keen eye and success there got the UCLA administration’s attention. And now, her engagement has brought two separate worlds of college football closer. While the couple celebrates their personal victory, Tevin still has the season ahead of him, with the playoffs approaching. UCLA, however, is out of bowl eligibility, giving Miranda the time and space to enjoy the moment.

Can Tevin Madison replicate his personal victory in the playoffs with Alabama?

With his engagement done, Tevin Madison will now look to the schedule ahead for the Crimson Tide. Poised for a playoff spot, Alabama only has two games left this season. First up is a home game against Eastern IL. This would be a rather easy game, as the Panthers haven’t won in six games. Still, HC Kalen DeBoer will make sure that his side does not slip against ‘weaker’ opponents, as they did against Oklahoma in Week 12.

After that, Alabama has a trip to Jordan-Hare to face Auburn in the iconic Iron Bowl clash in Week 14. This would also prove to be an easy outing for the Crimson Tide, as Auburn finds itself sitting in the 14th position, the same as its finish last year. But the Oklahoma game must have given a scare to DeBoer and co., that no side is to be underestimated, especially in the last stages of the regular season.

If Alabama manages victories in both of these games, then they will have their sights on the College Football Playoffs National Championship. However, here’s where things get interesting. Almost all top teams will make the playoffs, so Alabama will have to give its best to contend for the championship. If Tevin Madison manages to secure the trophy, he will walk away with a double victory this year.