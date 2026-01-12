DK Metcalf’s Brother Makes Career-Changing Announcement Hours Before Steelers Host Texans

The Metcalf brothers are dropping bombs today. DK Metcalf’s suspension has been lifted, making him playoff-eligible just as the Steelers host the Texans. His return gives Pittsburgh a legit deep-threat against Houston’s top-ranked defense. But while DK locks in for the postseason, his younger brother Tevis Metcalf has just made a huge career move.

The Michigan defensive back has decided to enter the transfer portal. And the timing couldn’t be stranger. Just days earlier, the other Metcalf brother, TJ, also hit the portal on January 9. That move came right after he took a major step forward, earning a team captain role last month while injuries ravaged the roster.

In the span of just a few days, Michigan has now lost two high-level talents from the trenches, both carrying serious NFL bloodlines. It’s a sudden shakeup that no one in Ann Arbor saw coming.

Tevis and TJ Metcalf have kind of become a package deal at this point. The brothers have a history of moving together, first transferring from Arkansas to Michigan after the 2024 season. Now, all signs point to Tevis following TJ once again, especially after TJ recently visited Tennessee. On the field, Tevis had a limited role during the 2025 season at Michigan, appearing in just three games and recording three tackles and a forced fumble.

That came after a quiet freshman year at Arkansas, where he mostly contributed on special teams. TJ’s exit, however, stings a lot more for the Wolverines. He was a key piece of the defense in 2024, racking up 58 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and four pass breakups. TJ was everywhere in Michigan’s secondary, splitting time between safety and nickel and leading the team with 778 defensive snaps.

Most of that work came in the slot. But he also logged snaps in the box and at free safety, making him one of the most versatile defenders on the roster. Both brothers hit the transfer portal shortly after new head coach Kyle Whittingham stepped in and finalized his staff, a stretch that triggered a mass exodus from Michigan’s defensive back room.

Tevis was one of at least seven DBs to leave during that transition. TJ has one year of eligibility left, while Tevis has two. And with TJ already visiting Tennessee, the Vols could be the next stop for the Metcalf brothers.

Kyle Whittingham has holes to fill

DK Metcalf probably never saw this coming. Both of his brothers’ sudden exits have left Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines scrambling for a bit of good news. Still, Michigan isn’t completely out of options and has a few ways to steady the ship. The Wolverines can lean on returning players like Brandyn Hillman, Mason Curtis, and Jo’Ziah Edmond to help fill the gaps.

Hillman finished the 2024 season strong and now looks like a likely starter, while Curtis is set to take on a bigger role moving forward. There’s also optimism that veteran Rod Moore can make a big impact if he’s fully healthy after missing the 2025 season with a knee injury. At safety, Jaden Mangham stays in the mix, while Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill project as the mainstays on the outside.

The uncertainty is the nickel spot. TJ Metcalf was expected to start there, and his exit now sets up a competition between Curtis, Hillman, and Edmond. Michigan is also staying aggressive in the transfer portal. The staff has already brought in experienced defensive back Caleb Anderson from Louisiana. And the staff expects to host several more DBs before the portal window closes. More additions are likely, as the Wolverines look to rebuild depth and keep the secondary competitive.