Texas A&M Avoid Feud as Mike Elko’s Tense Postgame Words to Marcel Reed Get Out

Week 12 was supposed to be an easy one for Mike Elko and the Aggies, but it quickly turned into a nightmare for the team. They had to cover a 27-point gap to secure a win. QB Marcel Reed had a game of two halves, which prompted Elko to have strong words for him after the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Gamecocks came very close to doing the unthinkable. The Aggies did not look like a playoff-worthy team in the first half. They went into halftime trailing 30-3, a worrying sign for the Hoosiers and a clear indication that Texas A&M’s first loss of the season might be on the way. Marcel Reed struggled heavily early on, especially in the first half. However, Reed returned in the second half looking completely rejuvenated and helped spark a massive comeback that carried the Aggies to victory. Johnny Manziel broke down the behind-the-scenes story of that comeback on the Nightcap podcast, sharing what went on inside the Aggies’ locker room.

“Mike Elko is in the locker room. True story. He goes, ‘Man, our quarterback, I think he was playing for the other team in the first half.’ I go, ‘You’re probably right, coach.’ He goes, ‘But in the second half, he got it figured out.’ Just the locker room after being there for such a game like that, man.” Manziel shared on the November 15th episode of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 13, 2025, South Bend, Indiana, USA: Texas A&M Aggies head coach MIKE ELKO end of game an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies, under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend USA – ZUMA 20250913_mda_s367_449 Copyright: xMarcusxSnowdenx

In the first half, Marcel Reed looked like a former version of himself. He threw 6 out of 19 passes, along with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble, which the Gamecocks converted into a touchdown. It sure felt like his Heisman odds were going to take a big hit. But something changed in the second half.

With a much-needed break, Reed started orchestrating the biggest comeback in the program’s history. He went 16 for 20 throws for 298 yards and 3 passing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went nuclear in the third quarter and cut the deficit down to just 6 points. From then on, it was A&M’s game to win. WR EJ Smith’s touchdown in the fourth quarter leveled the game, and Randy Bond’s field goal sealed the historic win with a one-point lead. The Aggies were able to keep their unbeaten streak in the SEC through Reed’s Heisman-level performance.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heisman trophy is still up for grabs for Marcel Reed

In the first half, it looked like Marcel Reed’s Heisman hopes had taken a major hit. However, his heroic second-half comeback put him right back in the conversation, giving his campaign a massive boost. His competitor, Ty Simpson, wasn’t as fortunate, as his team fell to an impressive Sooners squad. That result puts Reed in a strong position in the Heisman race.

Still, he has to contend with Heisman leader Julian Sayin, who maintained his momentum with a dominant 48–10 win over UCLA. The race now appears set to come down to whoever slips first. Both Ohio State and Texas A&M remain unbeaten and are likely to secure advanced playoff spots.

With the way this season has unfolded, a matchup between the two programs feels inevitable. If they meet, the winner of the Reed-Sayin head-to-head showdown could very well clinch the Heisman Trophy.