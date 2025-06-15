Texas AD Breaks Silence as Steve Sarkisian Decision Pay Dividends for $1.2B Program With Major News

Texas is setting the pace for the entire college sports world. With trophies, big hires, and national leadership in athletics, Texas Athletics is hitting its stride. Last year, Texas Athletics captured its third-ever Learfield Directors’ Cup, awarded to the top athletic department in the country. And the 2024 season proved to be a banner year with Big 12 titles across football, golf, softball, track and field, swim and dive, men’s tennis, and women’s basketball. They’ve only kept climbing since. The latest stamp of dominance?

This time, the Longhorns added another massive feather to their cap when Mike White’s softball team defeated Texas Tech 10-4 in the Women’s College World Series final. It was the program’s first-ever national title in softball and the school’s 64th NCAA championship overall. That title helped seal Texas’ fourth Directors’ Cup in five years, once again proving they aren’t just good—they’re elite at everything.

Since Chris Del Conte took the reins in 2017, Texas has won 15 national titles across nine different programs. It’s a streak that shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, with Del Conte being named the 2024 Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year, it’s clear the rest of the sports world has taken notice.

And after clinching the Cup again, Del Conte made sure to share the moment with everyone involved in building Texas into a powerhouse. Resharing the announcement, he tweeted: “A United Texas is a reckoning! So proud for our coaches, students and staff! Big shoutout to our leadership of Chairman Eltife, Board of Regents, President Davis and Longhorn Nation you make this all possible🫵🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽👏🏼” His message wasn’t just about another trophy—it was about culture, alignment, and collective drive.

According to CNBC, Texas Athletics is now valued at $1.28 billion, placing them No. 1 in the state and atop the SEC. That’s $6 million behind Ohio State but nearly $2 million more than archrival Texas A&M. It’s more than just bragging rights—it reflects the power of brand and strategic hires. So when Del Conte pulled the trigger on Sarkisian, it wasn’t just a football decision—it was a business decision. And it’s paid off big-time.

Of all Del Conte’s hires, Steve Sarkisian is the turning point that stands out. Hired in 2021, Sarkisian delivered Texas’ first Big 12 football title in over a decade and guided the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff berth in 2023. The success helped put Texas football back in the national spotlight—and the ripple effect on the entire athletic department has been massive.

As Texas makes its full transition into the SEC, its dominance is only expected to grow. With Chris Del Conte leading the athletic department and a roster full of proven coaches, the Longhorns aren’t just looking to compete—they’re aiming to take over. And Del Conte’s mindset proves it.

Texas AD Del Conte’s approach is simple but powerful

Before taking over at Texas, Chris Del Conte served as AD at TCU and Rice, but it’s in Austin where he’s made the biggest impact. His blueprint for success? Hire elite coaches and support them fully. His resume of hires reads like a Hall of Fame class—Mike White for softball, Steve Sarkisian for football, Jim Schlossnagle for baseball, and Edrick Floréal for track and field. Recent additions include Bob Bowman for swimming, Vic Schaefer for women’s hoops, and most recently, Sean Miller for men’s basketball. Each move has been a statement: Texas is not settling for second best.

But Del Conte’s boldest play wasn’t just coaching hires—it was restructuring the foundation of Texas Athletics. He merged the previously separate men’s and women’s athletic departments into a single unit, placing longtime women’s AD Chris Plonsky in a new leadership role. While Texas was the last Division I program to do this, the move created unified goals and better synergy, and the results speak for themselves.

His leadership style is no mystery either. From day one, Del Conte made it clear: “My philosophy is simple: my job is to support coaches and student-athletes in their endeavors to win championships, period. That’s it. I have a reverse pyramid. I am a servant leader.” That mindset has become the heartbeat of Texas Athletics. And the impact extends beyond wins and losses.

This past year, Texas joined UCLA as the only schools to win national titles in all three major women’s sports—basketball, volleyball, and softball. That’s a rare triple crown.