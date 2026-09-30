Texas AD Gives Strict Warning to Steve Sarkisian’s Locker Room Over Controversial Celebrations: Won’t Be Tolerated

This was not the first time Simmons had drawn a costly conduct-related penalty at Texas, but this one was downright unnecessary. With Texas leading 10-3 and roughly 5:20 left in the second quarter, Tennessee was already pinned deep when Simmons buried Faizon Brandon for a huge loss. The play had done all the talking he needed. Simmons still decided to add a bathroom-themed celebration, miming unzipping his pants and urinating on the field.

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So instead of simply celebrating another dominant sack, Texas watched a great defensive play turn into a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Then Raleek Brown followed with another crude celebration later in the game, because apparently one embarrassing moment was not enough for the afternoon. At that point, it was no longer something Texas could laugh off, and athletic director Chris Del Conte had to step in.

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“Rest assured, Coach Sark has addressed both situations with the players individually and with the team, and he discussed them after the game and again in Monday’s press conference,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte stated recently. “As he said, it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The message is clear — the players conduct did not reflect the values of Texas Athletics or our university and cannot happen again.”

The irony is that Simmons had otherwise produced arguably the best game of his Texas career. The junior edge rusher finished with nine tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble as the Longhorns beat Tennessee 20-17, setting a Texas single-game sack record in the process. His 5.5 sacks also tied the SEC single-game record. Teammate Justin Cryer even called him “the best defensive player in the country.”

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Instead of that record-setting afternoon owning the conversation, the penalty became one of the defining moments. What should have left Tennessee buried in a fourth-and-long situation instead became an automatic first down after the 15-yard flag, extending a drive Texas had effectively stopped.

Simmons apologized afterward, saying, “I also do want to say I apologize for the celebration. I was definitely in that mode feeling myself. But it happens.”

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Steve Sarkisian said Simmons was immediately taken out, spoken to and later returned to the game, while teammates also made it clear he had crossed a line. Brown’s fourth-quarter celebration only made the situation harder to dismiss as one player getting carried away.

The bigger concern for Texas is that these were not the only self-inflicted mistakes. The Longhorns committed 11 penalties for 115 yards against Tennessee and had been flagged 19 times for 203 yards over their previous two games. Sarkisian admitted Texas had to “find ways to clean up the penalties,” while Burnt Orange Nation described Simmons’ celebration as completely avoidable and the kind of mistake that reflects poor discipline.

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Del Conte drove that point home again in Tuesday’s edition of his weekly Forty Acres Insider newsletter.

“I’m not happy about that. I know none of us are, and it was embarrassing to our proud and widely respected football team, athletics program and university,” Del Conte said.

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Still, he stopped short of defining Simmons or Brown by their mistakes. Del Conte acknowledged that both players had owned what happened and framed the episode as a learning moment rather than a permanent stain on their standing within the program.

“I do recognize that these are young men who made mistakes, and this is a meaningful learning experience,” he said. “They have owned their mistakes, and those actions are not reflective of who they are. They are good people who made poor choices…What matters now is that they do just that and that our entire team understands the responsibility that comes with representing The University of Texas.”

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For Simmons, the timing is especially awkward. He is already established as one of Texas’ biggest defensive stars and is widely viewed as a future NFL prospect, meaning moments like this inevitably become part of the broader conversation around maturity and decision-making. One penalty is unlikely to define his draft future, but repeated issues would give evaluators something else to examine beyond his production.

Under NCAA rules, unsportsmanlike conduct carries a 15-yard penalty, which is what Simmons received. There is no automatic monetary fine for a player in this situation. Any additional punishment would come from the school or conference, while repeated unsportsmanlike conduct fouls can also carry more serious in-game consequences.

Programs have gone further when conduct warrants additional discipline. USC recently suspended linebacker Desman Stephens II for one game after he was ejected for targeting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and then appeared to celebrate while Moore received medical attention. Head coach Lincoln Riley called the reaction “unacceptable,” while Stephens apologized, accepted responsibility and was ruled out of USC’s October 3 game against Washington.

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The Margin for Error Is About to Shrink

Texas now gets a timely chance to reset before the schedule tightens again.

The Longhorns are off on October 3 before heading to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on October 10 at the Cotton Bowl, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT. Texas has won the last two meetings with the Sooners, and the bye gives Steve Sarkisian a useful window to make sure the next viral moment comes from football rather than another celebration that leaves everyone asking what exactly they just watched.

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Fans have already made their feelings known. Much of the reaction has been less about outrage and more about disbelief that Simmons could turn a dominant sack into an automatic first down for something so avoidable. Even Texas supporters mocked the decision, with several pointing out that the celebration managed to overshadow a record-setting afternoon.

After Oklahoma, Texas returns home for three straight SEC games against Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, followed by a road-heavy November featuring trips to Missouri, LSU and Texas A&M. The talent is clearly there, but so is the warning. If the Longhorns want this season to be remembered for a title run rather than self-inflicted chaos, the next few weeks will show whether Del Conte’s message actually landed.