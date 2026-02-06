Texas AD Loses Plot at New College Football Law That Georgia AD Embraced: “Are We NASCAR?”

Chris Del Conte isn’t buying what college football is selling. Just days after the NCAA announced that Division I schools can begin selling ad space on uniforms, equipment, and apparel starting Aug. 1, the Texas AD is pushing back hard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Are we NASCAR? Why mess with perfection with our uniforms? Why would I want to put Sonic on our jersey?” the Texas AD said, making it clear the Longhorns have zero interest in turning their iconic burnt orange into ad space.

On January 24, the leaders of the NCAA approved a move to allow “up to two patches of no more than 4 square inches for regular season games.” The programs can decide to change their jerseys accordingly beginning August 1. As per reports, it can generate millions for programs looking to generate new revenue streams. However, Texas isn’t one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

That stance isn’t new. Last year, when sponsorship rumors started circulating, both Del Conte and head coach Steve Sarkisian shut them down immediately. Sarkisian was especially blunt, saying there was “not a chance” any logo would end up on Longhorn jerseys. “That to me, and I want everyone to hear, that’s sacred ground,” Sarkisian said.

Del Conte said the same thing, pointing out that Texas already has its apparel partner in Nike and has never even considered adding another logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve seen it in the NBA, I’ve seen it in the WNBA, I’ve seen it in soccer. That was never a discussion with me. We at the University of Texas have our partner in Nike. We never went down that path. It was strictly about how we tell this particular story? I think you saw people unlocking logos on fields, and that became this new wave of ‘oh we’ve got to do that,’” Del Conte said.

You can feel the passion in his words. Unfortunately, the topic has chased the AD at Texas. He was asked about it even in 2023. At that time, Del Conte gave a memorable answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“If God wanted a sunset, he would’ve made it purple, green, yellow, black and red, but He made it burnt orange. When the sun rises, it’s burnt orange. It’s perfect… We have a great logo. We have great colors. It’s unique. We don’t need to candy this stuff up. I look at the University of Texas from afar, and it’s us, USC, Alabama, Penn State. They don’t change. There’s something to be proud about that,” he said.

However, his passion isn’t shared by other ADs. That is not down to them disrespecting their legacies. With the new NIL reality, the programs are looking to build new revenue streams. The jerseys will always be a target for advertisers, and Georgia didn’t shy from accepting the change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia opens doors to jersey patches

With Texas drawing a hard line, Georgia is ready to at least open the door. Bulldogs AD Josh Brooks said the program is actively reviewing the jersey-patch allowance.

“It’s something we’re going to take a look at,” Brooks said. “We’re Georgia. We do things a certain way. We take pride and we love our partnerships with our key partners. It’s got to be the right fit for us. It’s got to make sense. We’re not just out here chasing dollars just for the sake of chasing dollars. We want to do it the right way.”

Last season, during the Bulldogs’ final home games, Delta Air Lines logos were featured on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Brooks pointed out that collaboration was an example of how Georgia could successfully bring together tradition and smart business.

“Very proud of what we were able to do last year in getting a great company like Delta on the field,” he said. “That makes so much sense. So we’ll look at it.”

Brooks has admitted that the Bulldogs won’t rush the process, and Kirby Smart’s program is already positioned to benefit if they decide to stay with it.