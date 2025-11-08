Texas Alum Announces Steve Sarkisian’s Final Decision on Coaching Future as $6M Factor Involved

On October 25, just hours before Texas kicked off at Mississippi State, college football nearly caught fire. A new report from The Athletic claimed Steve Sarkisian was eyeing an NFL jump. According to CBS Sports, whispers suggested Sark’s reps had already made calls, hinting at interest from NFL teams. Dianna Russini even added gas to the blaze, tweeting that “representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision-makers know that he would be interested in potential head-coaching openings, including the Titans.” And just like that, the internet turned the Longhorns’ HC into a man with one foot out the door. But Texas wasn’t buying any of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 7, Texas alum Bobby Burton, a plugged-in recruiting veteran, hit back through SEC Mike’s show. The 1992 grad set the record straight in an X clip shared by Michael Bratton. “I think that he ultimately might have NFL aspirations. I don’t think it’s now,” he said. “I don’t think it’s this year unless something happens, but I think he’s extremely well-paid. He has a $6 million buyout of his own if he were to leave early.” In simple terms, Steve Sarkisian isn’t packing his bags.

ADVERTISEMENT



Bobby Burton, who’s seen the inside of Austin’s football machine for decades, knows this game better than most. He reminded fans that Steve Sarkisian’s not some panicked coach under pressure. “He’s a pretty cool customer now,” he said. “The one thing I will say is he’s ultra competitive.” And why wouldn’t he? He’s got Arch Manning waiting in the wings and a roster that screams SEC-ready with eight starters returning on offense and defense. That’s a 2026 playoff contender in the making. And the HC knows it too well to abandon ship now.

Back in October, Steve Sarkisian’s high-powered agents Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz clapped back at the speculation, telling NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate.”

Steve Sarkisian, who’s under contract through 2031 and makes a cool $10.8 million annually (fifth-highest in college football), didn’t mince words either. “It really pisses me off that one person can make a report that in turn, the entire media, sports world runs with as factual,” he said. “I thought it was absolutely ridiculous.” That was the voice of a man defending his locker room. And apparently, he had backup from the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas AD shuts down Steve Sarkisian’s poaching rumors

Texas AD Chris Del Conte joined The Paul Finebaum Show to nuke the NFL rumor mill, calling it “a story that had no merit.” He even took a jab at today’s media culture, saying, “Then, when it’s ‘retracted’ by saying, ‘I didn’t hear it from his agent’ or ‘I didn’t hear it from Steve, but I heard it from somebody,’ that’s just the world we live in today.” It’s a rare glimpse at the unity between coach and AD at a program often defined by chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“If you have a great relationship with your coach, you have a great relationship with your student-athletes and you start to have these discussions, it is fine. But today, the noise becomes amplified because it’s played out on social media and every outlet.”