Texas A&M Faces Stark SEC Reality as Mike Elko Learns Surprising CFP Verdict

What’s the verdict for Texas A&M in 2025? National analysts like CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford give Mike Elko‘s team a projection as high as a 10-2 season. But not everyone’s buying into that hype because the Aggies are handed a brutal forecast for 2025. And while the glow of optimism is there, they also have a schedule that might be the most difficult one in the SEC.

The cold truth is that Texas A&M’s path to the college football playoff isn’t just steep. It’s SEC steep, meaning it’s laced with NFL-caliber QBs and unforgiving road trips. On a new That SEC Podcast on June 29, Steven Lassan joined SEC Mike to drop a tough reality for Mike Elko and Texas A&M. According to him, the Aggies own the toughest quarterback slate in the conference this year. “I think the thing with this schedule is there’s really not a weak link here,” he said. “They get Lagway, they get Sellers, they get Arch, they get Nussmeier, the top four no non-conference play.” That’s a weekly nightmare despite some breathers.

While the Aggies fans might’ve circled games like Mississippi State or Missouri as breathers, the concern is plentiful. Even the Week 3 game against Notre Dame means facing CJ Carr, one of the top rising QBs in the nation. Then there’s Owen McCown from UTSA, who could scare Mike Elko’s team in the season opener.

“I just don’t see a ton of easy quarterback matchups on here outside of maybe Utah State and Samford, so just within SEC play, they ended up with the lowest total or the second lowest total in the point system,” Lassan added. “But I think on the eye test, just getting the top four and no real weak links with some breakout candidates mixed in makes this the hardest quarterback schedule.”

Texas A&M doesn’t catch Kentucky, not Vanderbilt. Instead, Mike Elko and his team face a real gauntlet against Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, and the season finale at Texas. And there are also the road games at Notre Dame and LSU for more concern. If Marcel Reed and company don’t come out sharp, this season could turn fast. But even so, there’s a kicker, and it’s a bold one regarding the playoffs.

Mike Elko’s team wins CFP favor

Despite a hectic schedule, SEC Mike thinks Texas A&M might just crash the CFP party, anyway. “If I had to put a wager down on, I think I’m leaning A&M to be the fourth team to make the college football playoff out of the SEC,” he said, hedging just a bit, but not backing down. And he’s not alone. Cousin Shane, ever the A&M skeptic, is buying in, too, but not without caution. “Hell, they’re probably happy I don’t have them in,” he joked in a previous episode on their show, noting that whenever he doubts the Aggies, they show up big.

“There was some big wins,” Shane said. “I mean, I picked against them against Mizzou, I think I picked them against Florida, and obviously LSU. There were some games I really didn’t think Elko was going to get, so I think overall, when you’re looking big picture, you’re OK as an Aggies fan.” Mike Elko went 8-5 in Year 1 with wins over LSU, Florida, Mizzou, and Mississippi State. Marcel Reed, who took over late last season, flashed legit dual-threat ability. And this offseason, the Aggies landed the No. 11 portal class of weapons like WR KC Concepcion and DB Jordan Shaw.

Texas A&M hasn’t hit the 10-win mark since Johnny Manziel’s wild ride in 2012. If they do it this year, they’re a CFP lock.