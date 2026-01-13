Texas A&M Athlete Turns Salty as Arch Manning & Co. Welcome Cam Coleman to Texas

Who says rivalries are only settled on the field? The Texas–Texas A&M feud spilled straight into the transfer portal after a move that sent shockwaves through College Station. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns landed their top target, wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, a major win that didn’t sit well with the Aggies.

Cam Coleman made his move official on IG, posting a picture of him in a Texas jersey with a caption that reads, “Hook’em.” Moments later, Aggies receiver Mario Craver left his thoughts on Coleman’s commitment post, taking a clear shot at him and the Longhorns. He posted “😂😂😂😂 bet,” dissing Coleman for choosing Texas over the Aggies.

The excitement makes sense, as Cam Coleman comes as the biggest target for Arch Manning, as he will quickly impact his development. Last season, he finished in the top five in passing touchdowns in the SEC, but Texas didn’t have an “alpha” WR. Sure, Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone performed well, but none of them doubled covered or adjusted safety help.

But now Coleman can fill up the gaps for the team. He will not just up Manning’s game but will also strengthen the running game.

“Last year, Texas’s leading rusher had right around the neighborhood of 600 yards,” On3’s J.D. PicKell said. “Now, some of that is just that he didn’t really have the offensive line play to go with that. The running back room, in general, just kind of struggled to find rhythm. But I think a lot of that, too, is the pass game being what it was and not having a true ‘pop the top on a defense’ kind of guy. Cam Coleman is effectively that.”

Coleman’s resume backs his hype. He has played in 23 games at Auburn, recording 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns over two seasons. His experience and production will give Texas a reliable hand. Missing out on a guy like him is sure a major blow for programs like Texas A&M and Alabama. So, Craver’s frustration makes sense.

Not just Texas, even Coleman’s benefiting from his move to the Longhorns. As he signed an alleged $3-$4 million deal with them, which places him among the top 10 highest-valued college athletes, second only to Arch Manning, who holds a $5.3 million NIL valuation.

On top of that, Texas wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator Chris Jackson holds NFL experience and can help Coleman transition well to the NFL draft. Under his supervision, Matthew Golden went in the first round of 2025.

With a major backup hand, Arch Manning also gets major NFL draft backing.

Arch Manning’s NFL future gets a backing

Arch Manning is returning for another season to the Longhorns after drawing immense offseason top-pick buzz in 2025. But it turns out that even with his return, the buzz isn’t ending anytime soon. As analyst Mel Kiper Jr. evaluates Manning’s NFL future.

After facing immense pressure with a rough season opening against Ohio State, critics quickly rated him overhyped and overrated. But Kiper backs him despite all the backlash.

“He was overhyped; it wasn’t his fault people were talking about the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Heisman Trophy, and the national title.”

Kiper’s words make sense; as the season progressed, Manning did settle down and show why Steve Sarkisian believed in him. Over the final games of the season against Vanderbilt, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Michigan, Arch Manning showed increased production, throwing 1,368 yards with 11 touchdowns with just one interception.

He also used his rushing attack against Michigan, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns, leading Texas to a 41-27 win. Now, that success puts him again in the top pick conversation for the 2027 NFL draft. And Kiper believes this season will push him even further.

Now, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers remains his major competition next season, as NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah previously compared him to Daunte Culpepper. So, he is already in the NFL scouts’ eyes. Let’s wait and see how all these additions turn out for Arch Manning in the 2026 season and add up to his draft hype.