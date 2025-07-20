Texas A&M Backed for 12-Team Playoff After Mike Elko Issues Urgent Message

Mike Elko’s first season at the helm in College Station was a rollercoaster ride full of highs and one crushing low. After a narrow early loss to Notre Dame, the Aggies caught fire, ripping off seven straight wins and making noise with big-time victories over LSU and Missouri. Texas A&M looked like a true SEC threat. But then November hit. The Aggies stumbled just when it mattered most. A gut-punch loss to rival Texas in the finale slammed the door on both their SEC title dreams and CFP hopes. But now, the script seems to be changing.

After a wild first season at Texas A&M, HC Mike Elko is embracing the growing pains. The ups and downs, he believes, were necessary steps for a rising program learning how to handle the spotlight. “I think you have to go through some of that sometimes,” said Elko at SEC Media Days. “As painful as it is, as it was for us and our fans and everyone involved, we had never been in that position before. We had never been the hunted team. We had never been in November competing for an opportunity to get into Atlanta with our destiny in our own hands.” So, for Elko and the Aggies, the experience might’ve stung, but it just might be the spark they need moving forward.

Now, Texas A&M is gaining steam as a playoff dark horse. On the July 19th episode of That SEC Podcast, Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ (On3 Sports) joined hosts Cousin Shane and SEC Mike — and he didn’t hold back. During the chat, Mansell dropped a bold prediction:

“I think Texas A&M makes a playoff… I think they’ve got enough. I just kind of — I dug in a couple weeks ago, kind of getting ready for this. I think they’re kind of — because everybody’s talking about Arch [Manning], and everybody’s talking about LSU, and they’re kind of right in between there.” Then, Rusty Mansell didn’t shy away from hyping Texas A&M’s potential, especially with quarterback Marcel Reed.

On that SEC Podcast, he said, “I think Marcel Reed’s a problem. I think they got playmakers.” Moreover, Mansell pointed out how overlooked Reed is, calling him “totally underrated” and comparing him to DJ Lagway. While Lagway caught fire late, Mansell noted, “Marcel Reed was playing well. The defense killed him against Auburn, South Carolina, and Southern Cal. That’s not on your quarterback.” So, with Reed finally getting a full offseason of reps and plenty of weapons around him, Mansell believes the Aggies are built to crash the playoff party.

Well, Texas A&M has built a strong support cast around QB Marcel Reed for the 2025 season. NC State transfer KC Concepcion adds explosive playmaking after posting 124 catches, 1299 yards, and 16 TDs in two seasons. At tight end, the Aggies reloaded with portal additions like Amari Niblack (Texas), Jake Riley (Missouri), and Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska). The offensive line returns seven starters, and all key ball carriers are back, giving Reed both time and options. So, with this level of talent and continuity, Texas A&M’s offense is set to make serious noise in 2025.

But Rusty Mansell didn’t hold back when breaking down Marcel Reed’s upside. He pointed out that Reed is finally getting his first full offseason of reps — and it’s already showing. “He’s athletic, hurt you, and then accuracy,” emphasized Mansell. For Mansell, the keys to evaluating a QB are simple: “Number one is accuracy, number two is process after the snap, and number three, can I hurt you with my legs a little bit?” Reed checks every box. After flashes last season, he’s now primed to take command, with the tools, reps, and confidence to lead Texas A&M’s playoff push. Now, with Texas A&M’s playoff dreams well within reach, the head coach delivered a message of urgency and focus.

Texas A&M’s HC shares a powerful message

As Texas A&M moves forward after SEC Media Days, Mike Elko left no doubt about his mission. On July 18, when asked about the next step, he didn’t blink. “We want to be in Atlanta playing for the SEC title. We want to be in the playoffs. And we want to do it the right way,” stated Elko. So, for him, it’s bigger than just winning; it’s about doing it with purpose, pride, and a vision that lasts.

Right now, Texas A&M is trending up in Year 2 under Mike Elko. With better chemistry, a retooled defense Elko will oversee himself, and a thunderous backfield duo in Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II, the Aggies look ready to make serious noise in the SEC. Then key transfers have added punch at receiver and tight end, while Marcel Reed brings much-needed poise under center. Following that, Elko’s vision? Stack wins, send double-digit players to the NFL, and launch A&M straight into the playoff picture.

But Mike Elko isn’t dancing around expectations; he’s charging straight at them. Texas A&M isn’t aiming small. “We want to build the right foundation. We want to get there as fast as we possibly can,” stated Elko, making it clear the playoff chase is on. He’s not calling last year a failure, but the goal hasn’t changed. No excuses. No shortcuts. Just a clear plan to get the Aggies where they belong: on the biggest stage in CFB.