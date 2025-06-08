Texas A&M Becomes a Laughing Stock as Mike Elko’s ‘Cringe’ Recruiting Stunt Triggers Fans’ Blunt Responses

Mike Elko and the Aggies took the idea of being a G.O.A.T. program a bit too seriously. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked for the program. While Texas A&M’s 2026 class is gaining steam with 12 commits and plans to host around 18 prospects, including six current pledges, their attempt to bring in real animals for OV’s shoot to generate buzz backfired spectacularly. Instead of generating excitement, the stunt has left fans in a fury. It seems like they are not exactly the GOATs, but one thing is for sure: Aggies are getting goat-ed for all the wrong reasons.

This visit was supposed to be a crucial time for Mike Elko’s program to flip their desirable commits like Tristen Keys, who’s going to be on campus this weekend, and they even have a strong chance to snatch him from LSU’s hands, but why? Because they just hired Miami’s recruiting director and WR coach, David Cooney. But only if they could focus on that, as their PR stunt of bringing in real goats for the photo shoot turned into a full-blown circus. Even Hayes Fawcett couldn’t help but hit IG with their OV shoot pictures, and that’s turning things weirder.

Mike Elko’s team went all out with their recruiting stunt—sports cars, thrones, flashy props, and even a real goat—but the goat was the star. Fans may be rolling their eyes, but the players are loving it. Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney of Carrollton even posted a picture with the goat posing on Instagram, looking clearly impressed by the move. The Aggies are capitalizing on the attention, and at least some recruits are buying into the hype. Now, for Mike Elko, Barney’s visit is a crucial moment, as he already took visits to Penn State and Georgia Tech.

Then there’s linebacker Tank King, who is going to announce his commitment on 4th July. Now, Aggies already hold an edge here because of the close relationship he’s built with the coaching staff, and this move of grabbing national attention might add more to his interest, just like Dorian. And let’s be real, this isn’t the first “GOAT” attempt.

In 2018, PAPER magazine paired Lionel Messi, the real football GOAT, with goats for a World Cup photoshoot. Messi effortlessly posed, laughing with kids, owning the moment. He deserved it. But Elko and his team are premature. Their celebratory spectacle precedes any significant wins, leading to fan backlash. You can’t claim GOAT status before winning.

Mike Elko’s power move turns into a parody

Texas A&M’s latest recruiting stunt—a photo shoot featuring real goats to emphasize “G.O.A.T.”—has gone viral, but not in the way they hoped. While the school intended to project an image of greatness, the internet, particularly rival fans, found it comical. One fan’s tweet, “No way they thought this was tough 😂”—a blunt and humorous take that reflects the skepticism many felt watching the spectacle unfold online.

The reaction was overwhelmingly mixed, with one particularly blunt comment: “barstool_texastech – Cringe.” Many felt the over-the-top display, especially given the team’s recent struggles (8-5 in 2024, 7-6 in 2023, 5-7 in 2022), came across as a parody rather than a powerful statement. For a program seeking SEC respect, the disconnect between style and substance was hard to ignore.

But the jab didn’t just stop there, as Mike Elko’s haters made sure they hit right where it hurts the most. That’s A&M’s SEC record. A fan cut straight to the heart of the matter with a single line: “😂😂😂😂😂 they haven’t sniffed an SEC title game since Manziel 😂😂😂”—a brutal reminder that the program has yet to return to the national spotlight since Johnny Manziel’s remarkable era ended in 2014. It’s clear that fans don’t want the team to fluff around; they want an actual championship run.

A biting, sarcastic comment perfectly captured the irony: “Empty trophy case, so they bring in farm animals. Brilliant, Aggy.” The remark stung because it hit a nerve, tapping into long-standing rivalries and frustrations. Unlike schools like Alabama, Georgia, or Ohio State boasting championship rings or legendary players, A&M’s livestock display left them open to ridicule for prioritizing showmanship over football prowess.

And finally, one fan cut right to the reason behind all the chaos and backlashes: “All this for 7-5.” Sure, it’s a devastating mic drop, but without proper fact-checking, the Aggies went 8-5 last season with a close bowl defeat against USC. But the underlying sentiment here is pretty clear: no amount of goats, flash, or photoshoots will matter if the team can’t translate them onto the field. So, now that Mike Elko is heading towards his 2nd season with the team let’s wait and see if they can finally get a championship run or if the hype will just remain around their off-season moves!