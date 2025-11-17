Texas A&M Chairman Clears Up Joey McGuire Fake News Linked to LSU

The LSU coaching search keeps on landing new names every other week, from Lane Kiffin to Nick Saban. This time, it’s Joey McGuire, whose team has a 10-1 record in the season with a 90.8% chance of making it to the playoffs. But it looks like Red Raiders Mega NIL booster Cody Campbell didn’t like the idea at all, as he clears up the fake speculations.

It all started when a fan suggested the Tigers make a tweet about getting McGuire into the team. But Campbell fired back right at that LSU fan on X, shutting the idea down, saying, “Sorry, bub. Good luck with your coaching search, but @JoeyMcGuireTTU isn’t going anywhere.” It turns out his message was loud and clear, as the fan instantly deleted his tweet after his reply. Now, when such an update comes from a university alumnus, that’s no fluff.

What’s even more frustrating is that even after Joey McGuire explained how he plans to stay at Texas Tech for the rest of his coaching career, the rumors didn’t stop. “Man, I’m a Texan. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” McGuire said. “I was born in Texas, and I’ll die in Texas, and hopefully not anytime soon. But I’m gonna die a Red Raider. I’ll be here for the rest of my life.” However, considering Texas Tech’s rise and playoff path this season, eyeing McGuire does make sense.

On top of it, LSU’s new Athletic Director Verge Ausberry made one thing pretty clear: that they will only get a coach who enters the playoffs this season, even if it means waiting till January. Right now, Texas Tech ranks 6th in the playoffs, and after their win against the UCF Knights, this rank might move even further. Let’s not forget McGuire’s record increases the hype even more, as he is 33-17 overall and 23-12 in Big 12 play in his fourth year at Texas Tech, which is his first stint as a head coach.

Then let’s not forget Brian Kelly’s $54 million buyout fight with the LSU Tigers, which might already drain them financially. Additionally, Joey McGuire is the 51st-highest-paid coach in college football, set to earn $4.5 million this year. It excluded bonuses, which ranks him No. 10 in the Big 12 Conference. Moreover, he signed a six-year, $26.6 million deal in 2022.

Also, despite current speculation about his future with other teams, McGuire prioritized his team’s achievements.

Joey McGuire gets real on his wildcat move

Joey McGuire has no time for fake rumors, and his moves made it pretty evident. He is not just building his team for the playoffs, but also rooting for his players, as he has made his intentions clear. With LB Jacob Rodriguez also generating Heisman buzz, not just QBs, he is showing his support.

That’s precisely why he put Rodriguez at quarterback in a wildcat play against UCF. Thinking this would give Rodriguez the attention he deserves. “Everybody is talking about quarterbacks for Heisman, so we put him at quarterback today, and he scored a touchdown,” McGuire said. “Right before that interception, I said, ‘Man, get the ball back. Let’s get into the end zone so we can get (No.) 2 (Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton) out.’ He got the ball back for me.”

So, it happened in the first quarter when J’Koby Williams made a couple of good runs and pushed the ball to UCF’s 2-yard line. From there, the 230-pound freak took a direct snap, followed his left guard, and went straight into the end zone. For Joey McGuire, this was his moment, which added to Rodriguez’s record of 88 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and three interceptions so far.

Now that Rodriguez is already close to breaking the Big 12 and Texas Tech records with two fumbles away, this Heisman moment just made it more special. With names getting announced on December 8, McGuire is doing everything in his power. So, it’s pretty clear that moving to LSU is not his plan.