Texas A&M Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Mike Elko’s Two-Sport Athlete Giving Up on One Sport

Sometimes the hardest decision is not about talent but about timing. And Texas A&M edge Marco Jones embraced this rocky path by turning down baseball and choosing football. After that, no one is more content than Jones’s baseball coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Marco Jones has not only a huge future here but also a huge one in the NFL, and I think for him, the discussions were great,” Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley said to the media ahead of the Tennessee Tech three-game series. “I talked to Marco, I talked to Coach Elko; I mean, during the portal, that guy was so busy, and he took the time to call me, which he didn’t need to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

I kind of had an idea when I saw my man starting off on kickoff, and then when he got in, I was like, “Marshall, look, there he is, there he is.” Then it turned into, like, he’s just in the game. I kind of felt like it was heading in that direction.”

Marco Jones, an early enrollee from San Ramon Valley High School in Dublin, California, joined the Aggies to get a head start on his collegiate career. He practiced with the baseball team and even hit a double in an intrasquad scrimmage at Blue Bell Park. But later, he chose football, and it became a life-changing decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a freshman, he started in all eight games last season, recording 83 snaps with eight total quarterback pressures and four defensive stops. One of his best games came against Arkansas, where he racked up three tackles and a sack. Even Jones couldn’t get over that game.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“The sack against Arkansas was kind of a cool feeling,” Jones said. “But not me personally; I’ll probably say watching Cashius get three sacks that was pretty cool. Can’t lie, that was pretty cool.”

Despite a remarkable football career, Jones has not closed the door on baseball. He believes the game is part of him. He made it pretty clear he might return to the game after he is done with football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players’ fascination with playing two sports is not new; just take Bo Jackson, for example. He was considered the most outstanding dual-sport athlete ever, having played in both the NFL and MLB and earning the 1989 MLB All-Star selection.

He is set to be one of the breakout Texas A&M players in the 2026 season. Jones earned a 77.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade and a 79.1 run defense grade, which is the fourth best on the team. Apart from him, only Sam M’Pemba received a higher pass rush grade, which is 88.3.

ADVERTISEMENT

By dedicating himself fully to football, Jones is poised to build on his promising freshman campaign and become a cornerstone of Mike Elko’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Elko’s program creates history at NFL Draft

Texas A&M is moving towards a historic moment at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, as Mike Elko and his team are positioned to send more than ten players to the draft. Now, coming off an 11-2 season with their first-ever playoff appearance in the school’s history, many players declared for the draft, hoping to begin their professional careers.

Leading that draft class is dynamic wide receiver KC Concepcion, whose 919 yards and nine touchdowns made him the focal point of the Aggies’ passing attack and a projected first-round talent. Then there’s edge rusher Cashius Howell, who became the 11th unanimous All-American in Aggies history after recording 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 41 total pressures.

Beyond those top prospects, cornerback Will Lee is also drawing early-round attention, possibly in the second or third round. Then running back Le’Veon Moss, tight end Nate Boerkircher, and DL Tyler Onyedium are all projected to go in late-round picks. With this kind of NFL talent pipeline, Mike Elko’s team is preparing for a better future.