At Texas A&M University, one of the six core values etched into their culture is “Selfless Service.” Most players hear it during their orientation. But there is one Texas A&M safety who decided to live it. So, in this age of NIL, where everything is flashy, Marcus Ratcliffe went on a mission that was bigger than football: giving back to the service veterans.

Ratcliffe grew up in a military family, where his father was a Marine and his grandfather was in the Navy. He couldn’t enlist, but that didn’t stop him from doing something for the military. Two years ago, through a partnership with the nonprofit Walk Among Heroes, he launched Mission 3:12 and pledged to donate $312 for every turnover for every Aggies defense force to help send the US veterans to Normandy. Today, what started as a small promise has grown rather exponentially. He hosted his second dinner this Friday, honoring the service veterans, and has now raised more than $30,000, with more than 100 people matching his commitment.

“Went well, went amazing. Had a great turnout. Ten turnovers, had a lot of donations, and went well,” Ratcliffe said about his dinner on February 22. “It means so much to me coming from a military background. I know the significance of serving and sacrificing a lot for other people. And so the significance to me is immense, and the impact is great.”

Interestingly, Ratcliffe’s entire mission hinges on turnovers, and turnovers hinge on Mike Elko.

Every mistake naturally fuels Marcus Ratcliffe’s pledge. Each takeaway adds $312 to his mission fund rather quirkily. And the numbers back it up. So, last year, Mike Elko’s, and Ratcliffe churned out $4,056 to donate to his mission. Now, while the turnover has dipped, with over 100 donors matching his pledge to help the campaign raise over $30,000, nearly five times last year’s total.

For Ratcliffe, it’s all about honoring his heritage. “My father and my grandfather, a bunch of my family, have served in the military, so that’s something really personal to me,” Ratcliffe said. Starting his college football career, the 6’2″ and 209 lb safety had a handful of D1 offers, including Air Force. After some deep pondering, Ratcliffe enrolled at his hometown’s San Diego State. But the love for service never faded away.

After leading his high school team to a 12-2 record, Ratcliffe came to San Diego State. In just one year as a true freshman, he started 11 games and stood fourth on the team with 49 tackles, 1 PBU, and an interception. The Chula Vista, California, native’s performance earned him the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Freshman award, and Mike Elko quickly noticed.

Ratcliffe makes his family proud

3:12 isn’t just a slogan for Ratcliffe. The “3” is his jersey number, and the “12” honors Texas A&M’s legendary 12th Man tradition, which is a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and support. It’s the deep respect he has for the military heritage of Texas A&M University and the Aggie alumni who served in World War II. And he turned that meaning to action last season, when he sent Ray Falke, a WWII veteran and Texas A&M Class of 1951 graduate, to Normandy for the anniversary of D-Day.

They even met at a charity dinner, and for Ratcliffe, this is a quiet nod to his upbringing. “I grew up around it. I’m very familiar with it, and so I knew it would mean a lot to my dad, and my dad is an inspiration for me, so that’s why I chose to give back to the veterans.”

That pride showed again when head coach Mike Elko asked him to carry the American flag onto the field against UTSA. With his father in the stands, Ratcliffe beamed with a smile.

“I think the timing of it was crazy because my parents were at the game and my dad was there, and so when I was running out, I was pointing at him, and kind of like a gesture of, I’m doing all this for you, pretty much like giving back to them,” Ratcliffe detailed. The gesture was truly moving, and Marcus told how his father cried seeing his son and called it an immensely “emotional” moment.

Even his NIL earnings are now fully woven into Mission 3:12. After telling his agent he wanted to use the money for something meaningful, Ratcliffe committed to turning every defensive success into direct support for veterans, and he has hinted that future seasons may expand the initiative even further.

Acts like Marcus’ show how college athletes are not just chasing the trends. But many are also driven by values, passion, and philanthropy.