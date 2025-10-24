Texas A&M Faces Another Historic Task as Mike Elko’s Wife Confirms His Future Live

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M is set to face a ranked team for the first time since Week 3. The Aggies (7-0) are heading to Baton Rouge to battle the LSU Tigers (5-2) in their 64th all-time clash. But while LSU is coming off a 31-24 loss against Vanderbilt, the Aggies made history fresh off a thrilling 45-42 victory over Arkansas. With that win, they opened the season 7-0 for the first time since 1994, ending 31 years of waiting. Now with momentum on their side, the unbeaten SEC powerhouse has a shot in Death Valley to make more history.

On October 23, during an appearance on the Cover 3 Podcast, Chip Patterson, Bud Elliott, Tom Fornelli, and Danny Kanell discussed predictions for Texas A&M vs. LSU. When asked who might come out on top, Elliott shared a historic perspective. “They (Texas A&M) have not won in Death Valley since joining the SEC.” If the Aggies beat LSU this weekend, they would finally fulfill a 31-year-old dream. However, the numbers still lean heavily in LSU’s favor.

Brian Kelly has fallen short of LSU’s lofty expectations, with no conference title or playoff appearance. But one thing is undeniable: he owns the game at Tiger Stadium, going 20-1 in night games. Although that includes only one win over Mike Elko’s Texas A&M in 2023. Still, the Aggies’ woes in Baton Rouge run much deeper. While this weekend offers the Aggies their best chance in decades to break the curse, it won’t be a walk in the park.

Kanell offered a bold take on Texas A&M’s chances to score against LSU. “I think you see Texas A&M, their offense will be able to put points on the board against LSU,” he said. “I think the run game takes some pressure off it. Their defense, while aggressive against the passer, has given up points to some offenses better than LSU.”

The Aggies’ offense dominates on both fronts, ranking 22nd nationally in rushing (197.0 YPG) and 29th in passing (263.7 YPG). To cap it off, while WR Mario Craver leads the conference with 674 yards, KC Concepcion isn’t far behind at sixth with 500. Then on the ground, it’s a team effort, as shown against Arkansas with sophomore Rueben Owens II scoring two TDs. And now they face an LSU defense that’s solid but beatable, allowing 330.2 YPG.

On the flip side, LSU’s offense has struggled, ranking 100th nationally with 340.7 YPG despite having Heisman hopeful Garrett Nussmeier. “If they (LSU) can get 21 like they did against Vanderbilt, I think this one’s an easy over. It could get a little wacky, so I’ll go over,” Kanell said. Simply put, he sees fireworks ahead, with the Aggies potentially lighting up the scoreboard if everything clicks.

And it could give Mike Elko’s wife another chance to express her pride in the Elko era at Texas A&M, which she did when A&M beat Arkansas last week. But amid the coaching chaos, the question remains: will Elko stay with Texas A&M?

Mike Elko’s future with Texas A&M

While many coaches are fighting for their jobs on Saturdays, Texas A&M’s Mike Elko seems to have more than pride on the line. Although the South Brunswick native has been linked to PSU this season because of his East Coast ties. But he’s brushing off the rumors. “I don’t discuss it with my players,” said Elko about potential opportunities. “It’s absolutely hilarious how you cover coaches.” While Elko’s focus remains on the Aggies, the chatter didn’t stop there.

On Thursday, during a live radio appearance on The Aggie Football Hour with Mike Elko, Andrew Monaco jokingly asked the A&M HC, “Which one are you taking?” while listing several coaching openings like Oklahoma State, Penn State, and so on. The Aggies HC gestured to his wife, Michelle, and replied, “Talk to the boss lady about where we might be going.”

But she can be heard saying, “We’re not going anywhere,” reflecting her deep connection to A&M. Yes, when Elko was named Texas A&M’s HC in November 2023, Michelle said the university “feels like home” for their family. Even last week, when the Aggies reached their 31-year milestone, Michelle didn’t hold back her excitement. She shared on her story, “Homecoming Mama…”

Now, while Elko’s family connection to the Aggies suggests his future there isn’t ending anytime soon, keeping the winning streak alive will require the HC to push his squad to peak performance.