Texas A&M Faces Crucial Setback as Jeremiyah Love Sends Miami Message for Mike Elko

Texas A&M arrived at practice Tuesday with something it has not had in nearly two months. As the Aggies prepared for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance against Miami, RB Le’Veon Moss was back in pads, participating during the media viewing window in College Station. But as it turns out, his return to the practice field does not guarantee his return to the lineup.

“Texas A&M tailback Le’Veon Moss is expected to be questionable for the College Football Playoff clash with Miami on Saturday,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on December 18. “He’s missed the final six games with an ankle injury but has returned to practice.”

Head coach Mike Elko echoed that uncertainty earlier, calling Moss’ status “wait and see.”

The stakes are clear. Texas A&M hosts Miami at Kyle Field on Saturday at noon. The winner will advance to face No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal on December 31. Every personnel decision is magnified, and no position looms larger than running back for an Aggie offense built to control games on the ground. Whether Le’Veon Moss can contribute, even in a limited role, could alter how Miami prepares and how A&M calls the game.

Before the injury, Le’Veon Moss looked like a promising star. In six games, the 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection rushed for 389 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries. His most complete performance came against Auburn on September 27, when he went for 139 yards and a score in a 16-10 win. Two weeks later against Florida, he had already logged 46 yards and a touchdown on just five carries before suffering the leg injury that ended his regular season on October 11. Since then, he has been unavailable but not forgotten.

Texas A&M survived without him. The Aggies won five of their final six games to finish 11-1, with their lone loss coming against Texas. In Le’Veon Moss’ absence, redshirt sophomore Reuben Owens emerged as the team’s primary option and one of the SEC’s most productive young RBs. He finished the regular season with 618 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 112 carries, leading the team in both yards and attempts. Amari Daniels, E.J. Smith, and Jamarion Morrow have rounded out a backfield that proved capable of sustaining success.

Owens acknowledged Monday that Le’Veon Moss’ return would change the complexion of the offense.

“When Lev returns, it’s going to add an extra spark to the offense,” Owens said. “Lev is really explosive.”

Le’Veon Moss’ downhill running complements Owens’ versatility, and together they would give Mike Elko options against one of the nation’s strongest run defenses.

Miami allows just 86.8 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the ACC and seventh nationally. That statistic underscores why Le’Veon Moss’ availability is such a critical subplot. Texas A&M can win without him, as it has already shown. But beating a disciplined Mario Cristobal’s front seven may require depth, physicality, and fresh legs. The first availability report, due Thursday night, will be closely watched for clarity. That tension around Texas A&M vs. Miami also opened the door for an unexpected voice to weigh in.

Jeremiyah Love chooses his side between Texas A&M and Miami

While Texas A&M and Miami prepared for kickoff, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love made his presence felt from afar. After placing third in the Heisman race and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, he took to Instagram with a pointed message.

“Texas A&M, you know da job,” he wrote on his Instagram note, accompanied by praying hands emojis.

Jeremiyah Love is not an Aggie supporter by default. Texas A&M was one of two teams to beat Notre Dame during the regular season, alongside Miami. But context matters. The Hurricanes were selected for the playoff over Notre Dame, despite the Irish being seeded ahead just a week earlier and neither team playing during championship weekend. For him, the Aggies represent the most immediate path to revenge.

Love’s sentiment likely reflects a broader feeling within the Notre Dame locker room. After losses to Miami and Texas A&M, the Irish won 10 straight games to finish 10-2, only to be left out of the CFP. Their postseason now consists of watching others play for a title they believe was within reach. So, as Texas A&M waits on Le’Veon Moss and prepares to face one of the nation’s best defenses, it also carries the expectations of a program experiencing the playoff for the first time, and the quiet backing of players from teams left behind.