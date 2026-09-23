Texas A&M Fan Arrested After Urinating on Kentucky Fan Following Aggies’ Upset

College football has always been known for its fierce rivalries and wild post-game energy, but a recent incident in College Station just set a bizarre new benchmark for game-day absurdity.

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Harry Dear, a 27-year-old man, was arrested Saturday night following a chaotic altercation inside a restroom at a Northgate bar. What was supposed to be a normal night of winding down after the big football game quickly spiraled into a police matter, leaving one fan injured and another in handcuffs.

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The friction between the fans followed a massive college football upset. The University of Kentucky Wildcats had just secured a 31-21 victory over a top-10 ranked Texas A&M Aggies team. Tempers were already running high across the Northgate entertainment district as disappointed Aggies fans crossed paths with celebrating Wildcats.

According to KBTX, Court documents have since confirmed that the entire altercation took place inside the restroom of the Good Bull Icehouse sports bar on University Drive. The incident kicked off around 7:39 PM on Saturday night, just minutes after the game wrapped up and the venue began filling with post-game crowds.

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Imago COLLEGE STATION, TX – SEPTEMBER 12: The Texas A&M Aggies logo is displayed on a pylon during game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Texas A&M Aggies on September 12, 2026 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Arizona State at Texas A&M EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon426260912081

According to the initial police report, the trouble all started over some classic college football trash talk. A University of Kentucky fan walked into the restroom, stepped up to a urinal, and reportedly chanted, “Let’s go Kentucky.” That minor cheer allegedly triggered Harry Dear, who was standing at the adjacent urinal, to turn around and do the unthinkable: urinate directly onto the rival fan.

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The drama didn’t stop there, as things quickly turned physical. The victim told police that as he tried to walk away from the urinal, Dear struck him in the back of the head and punched him about nine times in the face until he hit the floor.

When officers arrived at the bar, they noted the victim was bleeding from his mouth and had a visible injury to his right eye. When police questioned Harry Dear at the scene, they noticed he had red eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. Officers also pointed out that his knuckles were bloody.

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Dear gave the officers a completely different story, claiming the Kentucky fan started the fight by talking trash about Texas A&M playing poorly, acting aggressive, and threatening to hit him first.

Following the restroom brawl, Dear was officially hit with a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He didn’t have to stay behind bars for too long, though. After spending the night in jail, he was released on Sunday after posting a $6,000 bond.

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The arrest highlights a growing concern around game-day safety in College Station. Northgate bars have seen a rise in post-game altercations in recent years, where heavy alcohol intake and intense SEC rivalries frequently lead to violence and venue bans.

A few days later, Harry Dear’s defense attorney, Craig Greening, stepped in to fiercely deny the accusations and add a major twist to the narrative.

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A plot?

His attorney shared that Harry Dear is actually a highly decorated British Army veteran who served for ten years, deployed to Afghanistan, and even received the King’s Gallantry Medal for outstanding bravery.

Greening emphasized that his client has absolutely no history of violence, was just in town visiting family and friends, and was actually cornered inside the restroom by the Kentucky fan, who allegedly threatened to kill him.

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The defense team is calling the wild online rumors completely false.

“Those allegations include claims that are inconsistent with the physical evidence described in the reporting and that were not raised to Mr. Dear at the time of his arrest. Mr. Dear denies that he attacked anyone without provocation and denies the sensational claims circulating online,” said Greening.

Craig Greening’s currently compiling evidence, specifically searching for surveillance video from Good Bull Icehouse and requesting the responding officers’ police body-camera footage.

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This package will be sent to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office (or District Attorney) to argue for a reduction or total dismissal of the charges.

If the state decides to move forward with the charge of assault causing bodily injury (which is typically prosecuted as a Class A misdemeanor in Texas), Harry Dear will have to appear in a Brazos County court for an arraignment to enter an official plea of not guilty.

As a British Army veteran, any terms of his bond or pending criminal charges could temporarily impact his ability to travel internationally until the legal matter is resolved.

The defense has publicly asked the community not to “rush to judgment” as they prepare to fight the narrative in court!