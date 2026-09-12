Texas A&M Fan Arrested as Police Report 9 Alcohol Violations During Week 2 Game

A 48-20 rout of Arizona State gave Texas A&M its second straight win, but the Aggies weren’t the only ones making noise. With the Sun Devils thoroughly beaten and the crowd buzzing, some members of the 12th Man let the excitement take over, celebrating the statement victory in a way that the police had to intervene.

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The official Texas A&M X account has shared several posts explaining that approximately 9–10 people were arrested by the authorities for alcohol-related violations during the game. The authorities also stated that two minors were caught drinking alcohol at Aggie Park.

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In another X post, the Texas A&M police emphasized that they refused entry to two people who appeared intoxicated. One of the fans hid the alcohol when he saw an officer walking around, and citations were issued against them.

MIP x 2. Aggie Park. 2 minors wearing over 21 wristbands drinking at tailgate. Citations issued. #BTHOarizonastate— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) September 12, 2026

Another fan had a similar experience as she tried to hide the alcohol and walk away, but the officers caught her. One fan even hid the alcohol, but when caught, claimed that it was “orange juice.” One of the fans even tried to hide the drink behind his friend, but was caught midway.

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The police even caught two minors who had drinks in their hands, and when asked about their age, they initially claimed that they were 21 but soon changed their minds. That’s not all—there were some arrests as well.

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“Furnishing Alcohol to Minor/Possession of Controlled Substance PG2. Aggie Park. Subject providing over-21 wristbands to minors at the tailgate. Also in possession of a controlled substance. Arrested,” Texas A&M police said in a statement.

One of the fans even tried to drop the alcohol on the ground and walk away, but the police got hold of him. Another fan made an offensive gesture and was warned to stop by other ASU fans. However, despite everyone’s efforts, he never stopped and was later ejected from the stadium.

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While Texas A&M has yet to reveal the official number of people ejected from the stadium, reports suggest that approximately 10 people were either ejected or arrested.

The game between the Aggies and the Sun Devils delivered until the third quarter. Mike Elko’s team took control in the fourth and turned a close game into a thrashing. Kenny Dillingham’s ASU started the Week 2 matchup with a muffed punt deep into their territory. Texas A&M turned it into a touchdown.

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Until the end of the third quarter, there was a lot of back and forth. The score read 24-20 in favor of the hosts. But Texas A&M finally showed why they were ranked number one among the two. The offense made it 31-20 with a touchdown drive. The defense turned an interception into a 55-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for Texas A&M, the fan arrests also became a storyline from the game.

Arrests added to the chaos of College Football Week 1

Sunday night’s clash at Lambeau Field saw the Wisconsin Badgers fall to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a decisive 41-13 defeat. However, the action wasn’t limited to the gridiron. While Notre Dame dominated on the field, there was apparently some drama unfolding in the stands as well, with the Green Bay Police Department reporting one arrest and ten ejections during the course of the game.

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Police records show that officers responded to a total of 32 calls for service, including incidents involving medical emergencies and investigations into fan code-of-conduct violations. That’s not all. Green Bay Metro Fire Department officials also reported responding to 24 emergent medical incidents, providing basic first aid to 50 people. However, seven of those incidents required ambulance transportation.

At the end of the day, it was found that nearly 10 people were ejected from the game, while only one arrest was made that night. While Week 1 was chaotic, Week 2 has already shown its true colors.