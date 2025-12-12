Texas A&M OL’s Fiery Claim Prompts Mario Cristobal to Issue Public Response Ahead of Playoff

Pre-game bravado is nothing new, but every so often, a player fires off a remark that instantly becomes the talking point of an entire week. That’s what happened when Texas A&M tackle Trey Zuhn III downplayed Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to the point of dismissal, brushing him off as someone the Aggies won’t lose sleep over. So when Mario Cristobal was asked about the jab on The Pat McAfee Show, he responded the way he usually does when pre-game chatter pops up.

“I think when I hear stuff like that, I always say the same thing. No comment.”

What made the moment stand out was how directly it clashed with Mike Elko’s tone. The A&M head coach had already credited Miami’s run defense as “a challenge,” choosing the respectful route. Zuhn, meanwhile, sent a completely different message.

“I haven’t had any time to watch any film yet since this just got announced,” said Zuhn in a post-game presser. “I don’t think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much. You know we have great players, we’ve got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him.”

That’s where Cristobal’s “no comment” carries weight. Bain is already viewed by ESPN as a top-five draft projection, and he’s built a reputation for weaponizing even the smallest slight. Notre Dame tried poking at him back in August and paid for it when he tore apart their season opener. The numbers back the hype. Across 12 starts, Bain stacked 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Florida saw it when he logged seven tackles, and Pitt felt it when he closed the regular season with a sack and a half. He’s not the type of player who needs motivation, but if you hand him some, he’ll take it.

On the other side, A&M’s offensive line has the record to justify confidence. The Aggies rank inside the top ten nationally in pass protection and allow just one sack per game. Zuhn wasn’t bluffing about the strength of the unit he plays for, but they won’t be facing an average edge rusher; he’s the anchor of a defense ranked among the country’s leaders in total defense, scoring defense, and sacks. Their collision on Dec. 20 won’t be quiet.

And while all of this unfolds, A&M has its own juggling act happening behind the scenes.

Mike Elko’s backup plan kicks in right on time

For the first time in school history, Texas A&M has made it to the playoffs. But rather than riding into December with an intact coaching staff and a single, clear vision, they are shuffling announcements, departures, and last-minute promotions.

Although Collin Klein’s decision to sign up for Kansas State made sense, as it was his alma mater but that didn’t stop the shockwaves. Then, a few days later, Mike Elko is sitting in his office staring at two empty seats as Jay Bateman follows him out the door. That’s not exactly the peaceful December you envision for a squad getting ready for Miami’s pace and a fiery Rueben Bain.

But the twist is that Elko isn’t alarmed. If anything, he appears to be someone who had a backup plan tucked away because he anticipated this time. Lyle Hemphill sliding into the defensive coordinator role feels more like a predicted development. He is familiar with Elko, the system, and the expectations associated with that 12th Man yell and Navy helmet. And it’s evident why Elko didn’t even blink before giving him the keys when you consider his track record with the turnovers at JMU, the ACC-tough safeties at Duke, and the unity he created everywhere he went.

And honestly, now is the perfect moment for A&M to embrace that identity. Cashius Howell winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year gave the Aggies immense swagger. Hemphill was given a team that is already confident and carrying the chip that comes with being told they “can’t hang” with the best teams in the playoffs. Miami is dangerous, no doubt. They’ve got speed everywhere and a defense that suffocates opponents. But, coaching changes or not Aggies enter this game with a team that has been dreaming of this moment since August.