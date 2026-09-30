Texas A&M Senior Who Played Football at Angleton High School Dies After Navy SEAL Tryout

Austin Stallman, a Texas A&M Aggies senior, passed away on Tuesday morning nearly two weeks after he suffered heatstroke during a Navy SEAL tryout. He was 21. The school and other sources confirmed his tragic passing in a public statement on September 29.

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“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Angleton football player Austin Stallman,” Texas Football Life shared on X. “Austin, a senior at Texas A&M and the son of Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman, died from complications of heatstroke suffered during a tryout for a Navy SEAL preparatory program in College Station. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former teammates, coaches, and everyone who knew him.”

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Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman’s office confirmed the passing of his son. According to Sabrina Quintanilla, PIO for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Stallman, a former Angleton wide receiver, passed away just after 4 a.m. at a San Antonio hospital. The cause of his death was ruled to be complications he suffered after the tryouts at Texas A&M.

According to a report, he became critically ill on September 15 after completing a 9-mile run at College Station. Stallman became dazed halfway through the run. He had previously been complaining of allergy and sinus-like symptoms a few days prior. The Houston Chronicle reported that a student running beside him for the tryouts noticed Stallman’s deteriorating condition and flagged down a passing vehicle for help.

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Before his passing, Austin, the son of Sheriff Stallman and Angleton ISD coordinator Jeanna Stallman, was receiving intensive care in the ICU. He had developed rhabdomyolysis, which is a rare, life-threatening muscle injury where muscles rapidly break down and pollute the bloodstream. Rhabdomyolysis triggered a risk of organ failure, forcing doctors to place Stallman on continuous dialysis and blood transfusions to stabilize his kidneys, liver, and clotting.

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On September 20, Stallman was moved to the hospital via medical helicopter from College Station for specialized care. His family had set up a GoFundMe campaign for financial aid for medical bills and “to provide general support during this incredibly hard time.” The fund organizer asked for continued support for the family enduring hardships after Austin’s passing. With 332 donations, the Stallman family raised $55,175 of the $65,000 ask.

During his treatment, the Brazoria County community held blood drives and prayer gatherings for the young man’s life. Texas A&M is grieving Stallman’s loss and offered counseling for its campus community.

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“It is a tragedy whenever a student or member of our Texas A&M community passes away. Our hearts go out to Austin’s family, friends, classmates, and loved ones. We offer our deepest condolences and support during this difficult time,” the university said, adding that counseling and other support services are available to all members of the campus community.

Although she lost her son, Jeanna took relief in knowing that Austin is no longer enduring unimaginable pain. She shared a farewell message on Facebook: “We did not get the miracle we wanted, and our hearts are broken, but we know Austin is pain-free, fully restored, already getting the angels to laugh, and he will be waiting for us to join him someday. I am so blessed I got to be Austin’s mom. He brought me so, so much joy. In his short life, as well as everyone else who met him.”

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Manvel Mayor Dan Davis also shared his condolences for the family, and the Aggies and Stallman’s community mourn Austin’s loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stallman family.