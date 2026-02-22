Texas A&M Star Named as Unexpected “Sleeper” Who Was Originally Listed for Third-Round

December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M head coach MIKE ELKO during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_002 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The NFL Combine runs Feb. 26 through March 2 in Indianapolis with 319 players invited this year. Out of which 13 players are from the Texas A&M Aggies football team, which with that has quietly set a program record. But here’s where it gets interesting: there is one player whom one NFL scout pointed to as an unexpected sleeper. A player who was originally slotted as a third-round pick.

“But a sleeper for you,” Matt Miller said, “they have an undersized linebacker, Taurean York. He should test really well. And he’s a Day Three guy right now. We should see a full workout from him as long as he’s healthy after the longer season.” From being a third-round pick to now being talked about like a guy who could flip the script in Indianapolis, he has come a long way. But his journey till here hasn’t been simple.

Taurean York has spent his entire career defying the expectations that were set for him. He was originally a low-rated three-star recruit, but he bypassed his senior season to enter the 2026 Draft after a historic three-year stretch in College Station.

Over three seasons at Texas A&M, he stacked production. He recorded 228 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 6½ sacks, an interception, pass breakups, and forced fumbles. This past year alone, he led the team with 72 tackles and earned third-team All-SEC honors.

Then the question on his build size of 5-foot-10, 227 pounds came next. But while that’s lacking, he makes up for it with his speed and range. The Temple, Texas native excels in space and is effective as a blitzer and fluid in coverage. He ranks No. 4 among linebackers in the 2026 draft class in pass defense. Additionally, he has the confidence of head coach Mike Elko.

Mike Elko mentioned, “He has tremendous natural instincts. He’s been playing the linebacker position for a really long time… from a preparation standpoint, he’s unlike anybody that I’ve ever been around.” York has quietly turned heads against NFL-ready competition, even dominating stretches of East-West Shrine Bowl practices, too.

But history does show a certain hesitation. Nakoke Dean, for example, a more explosive version coming off college, slid to the late third round, despite getting first and second-round projections. That’s the market York will be fighting against.

Texas A&M’s NFL pipeline

“What about A&M, those guys I mean, there’s so many of them coming to the combine, it’s crazy,” David Pollack said. And honestly its true. Texas A&M Aggies football led the nation with 13 invites, blowing past their previous mark of nine. “Yeah, I think they have the most this year,” Miller added. “But they are loaded.” And when you look at the list, it’s deep, but a few names are generating significant buzz.

The excitement starts with Casey Conception, the wide receiver. Concepcion’s game backs that up. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns last season, leading the SEC. He’s dynamic in space, can take handoffs, can win contested balls, and despite some arm-length concerns and a few drops, he’s currently around the first-round status.

Then there’s Chase Bisontis, their offensive guard, who is touted to test well. A former four-star from Don Bosco Prep, Bisontis started as a true freshman. Then he transitioned from tackle to guard and finally developed into a run blocker. His punch is violent, his movement skills are rare for his size, and while pass-pro technique still needs polish, scouts see starting guard traits all over his tape.

For sure, four years ago, if you had looked at A&M, the reality was different, and while they had a great recruiting class the guys never got to the finish line. But Elko is proving that things are different now.