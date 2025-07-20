Texas A&M’s 2026 TE Recruitment Takes New Turn After Latest Commitment Update

The 2026 recruiting cycle is loaded with TE talent, and the latest Rivals300 rankings prove it. Five tight ends cracked the top 100, underscoring the growing importance of the position. Most of these elite prospects aren’t just big and physical — they’re multi-sport athletes with the kind of versatility that can reshape an offense. In total, 14 tight ends made the cut and have already committed to programs. But the lone exception is a 4-star standout, still uncommitted, who remains a top target for Texas A&M.

Now, Texas A&M’s 2026 tight end hunt just got more interesting. On July 19, Rivals spotlighted Evan Jacobson — a top-10 TE in the Rivals300 and the last big uncommitted name at the position. Jacobson is closing in on a decision before his senior season kicks off. While Notre Dame has long been the favorite, Texas A&M is making a late push. Although the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine still leans on the Irish, the Aggies are heating up at the right time.

And why not? The 6’7″, 220-pound tight end hailing from Waukee, Iowa, is built like a mismatch nightmare. Ranked No. 14 at his position and No. 3 in Iowa by Rivals, Jacobson isn’t just a football force — he’s a two-sport standout. He racked up 91 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore and earned all-conference honors on the hardwood. So, with size, athleticism, and sky-high potential, he’s one of the most intriguing uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class.

But landing Evan Jacobson won’t be a layup for Texas A&M. The big-time tight end took official visits to Stanford, Missouri, Notre Dame, Iowa State, and Texas A&M — and each rolled out the red carpet. Every school made its pitch, hoping to seal the deal. And now, a recent commitment update might offer a clue about where Jacobson is leaning for his college home.

Texas A&M’s latest move in the 2026 recruiting cycle

Texas A&M’s future at TE is starting to take shape. With freshman Kiotti Armstrong already on board, the Aggies could be closing in on their next big win. Yup, 4-star Evan Jacobson — just picked up a key prediction to land in College Station. So, with Notre Dame and Iowa State in the race, offensive coordinator Collin Klein may be one step away from locking in his future star.

Okay, after a strong official visit to College Station, momentum is building for Texas A&M in the race for Evan Jacobson. While Iowa State once looked like the favorite — thanks to Aggies’ program director Matt Campbell’s TE-friendly offense and Jacobson’s interest in playing basketball — Texas A&M is surging. GigEm247’s Andrew Hattersley says A&M is in a “nice spot,” and CFB insider Jaxson Callaway just logged a prediction for the Aggies ahead of Jacobson’s expected July decision.

But here’s the thing: Notre Dame’s recent commitment from four-star TE Ian Premer may have quietly ended their pursuit of Evan Jacobson, while Iowa State already has 3-star Drake DeBaun in the fold for 2026. That clears the runway for Texas A&M. Now, with rising star Christian Ellsworth coaching TEs and OC Collin Klein dialing up a clear vision for Jacobson’s role, the Aggies are in pole position. So, their pitch is strong, and the plan is already in motion — all that’s left is the commitment.