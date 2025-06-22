Texas A&M’s Recruiting Celebration Faces Surprising Twist as CFP Powerhouse Threat Looms for Mike Elko

Brandon Arrington pulled off one of the biggest surprises in recent recruiting. While Oregon and their NIL seemed like the favorites for a long time, Mike Elko secured the commitment. The five-star athlete chose Texas A&M, becoming Elko’s highest-ranked pledge. The reason? “The environment feels like home.” It turns out Elko’s recruiting pitch has worked on a dozen other top athletes too, showing A&M is moving in the right direction.

After an 8-5 season in 2024, Mike Elko’s Texas A&M is aiming higher, with their recruiting momentum showing they have the talent to take the next big step. “I think the momentum is really good. I think we are going to have a really good week. Should be a really, really good week,” Elko said, hinting at more recruiting fireworks.

Arrington, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, committed to the Aggies on June 19th. Just days later, RB KJ Edwards followed, sending the fan base into a frenzy. With Arrington and KJ Edwards already on board, the Aggies are rolling, and it’s celebration time in College Station. Thanks to their recent surge, Texas A&M is quickly climbing the On3 2026 recruiting rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The numbers back it up. As of June 21, On3 Recruits reports that after a massive week of commitments, Texas A&M now holds the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class for 2026. They sit atop the SEC with 19 total pledges—including one five-star, 16 four-stars, and two three-stars. This is a huge statement from Mike Elko and his staff. But just as A&M builds serious momentum, a national championship finalist is ready to crash their party.

AD

Just a week ago, On3’s leaderboard for the top 2026 recruiting class looked like this: USC, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Notre Dame. Right now, Texas A&M is pushing hard for the No. 1 spot, aiming to overtake Lincoln Riley’s USC after their massive jump to No. 2. Notre Dame just landed Khary Adams and Joey O’Brien and is right behind the Aggies at No. 3, with almost the same number of recruits and commitments. While A&M eyes the top spot, the Irish are closing in fast. So, for Mike Elko, the challenge isn’t just climbing—it’s holding on.

Texas A&M’s 2026 class goes well beyond just Arrington and Edwards—the Aggies are gathering elite talent across the board. Four-star EDGE Tristian Givens, a relentless pass rusher with 30 sacks in two seasons, committed on June 21. In the trenches, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough brings major power to the offensive line. Add in a loaded group of playmakers and defenders, and it’s clear: Texas A&M isn’t just building depth—they’re assembling a future SEC powerhouse.

The class also features quarterback Helaman Casuga, wide receiver Aaron Gregory, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., and tight end Caleb Tafua. With 19 blue-chip commits already secured, Mike Elko is building a powerhouse, one position at a time.

The last time the Aggies had the top recruiting class was in 2022, and it didn’t end well. Back then, Coach Jimbo Fisher brought in the highest-rated freshman class ever. But after those recruits arrived, Fisher went 11-11 and was eventually fired. Heading into the 2025 season, only 24% of that 2022 class is still with the team, and none of the eight five-star recruits remain. This past outcome will surely be on Elko’s mind, but it won’t stop him from aiming for another top-rated class. If anything, it should push him to make sure he’s bringing in the right players this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Elko is fired up about Texas A&M’s future

At the Fort Worth A&M Club Coach’s Night, Mike Elko addressed the outside noise and doubts swirling around the program. But for him, what really matters is the mindset inside the locker room. With a strong core of veterans, Elko is confident that his team believes in the vision and what it means to be an Aggie. “I’m really excited about where we’re going,” Elko said. “And I think this year, we have a chance to really take this thing forward… from start to finish.” That confidence isn’t just talk—it’s backed by experience.

Texas A&M returns 16 starters and has 23 players in their final year of eligibility, a rarity in today’s NIL- and NFL-driven landscape. The offensive line? They’re coming in strong, seasoned, and ready to dominate. And Elko knows exactly where the foundation lies—up front in the trenches.

“The roster starts with the offensive line… we’re able to bring back our top seven players,” Elko said. “Getting Trey Zuhn [III] before the NFL draft, getting Ar’maj Reed-Adams before going into the NFL draft, bringing back both of [those] captains… those were huge ‘gets’ for us.” This strong line also includes Chase Bisontis and Dametreous Crownover, both potential NFL draft picks. And their QB, Marcel Reed, has to prove himself this season with improved receivers and tight ends. With the right leadership and NFL-ready talent anchoring the line, Texas A&M’s offense is built to hit hard and move fast.