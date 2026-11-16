Texas’ Arch Manning Becomes College Football’s Laughingstock Over Viral Post Game Antics

Arch Manning helped No. 6 Texas scrape past No. 21 LSU in a 22–21 thriller, but his ugly performance and bizarre postgame celebration made him a social media laughingstock. After throwing three interceptions, the Longhorns quarterback was caught skipping and celebrating seemingly alone on the Tiger Stadium turf. Fans wasted no time tearing into him, turning his celebration into a viral punchline.

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Texas improved to 8–2 (5–2 SEC), kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive, and ended a 75-year losing streak at Tiger Stadium. Yet Manning’s postgame antics quickly overshadowed the victory online.

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Cameras caught him pumping his fists and skipping across the grass without any teammates visibly celebrating alongside him. For rival fans, the optics were brutal. A quarterback who had nearly thrown away the game appeared to be throwing himself a victory parade.

The viral clip, however, left out one important detail. Manning had just finished an ESPN postgame interview with Holly Rowe and was heading toward his teammates and father, Cooper Manning.

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The explanation didn’t stop the mockery. The clip attracted more than 174,000 views on one parody account alone, giving critics plenty of ammunition.

Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards, threw a career-high three interceptions, and took four sacks. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt also threw three picks, bringing the combined interception total to six.

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Texas safety Jelani McDonald intercepted Leavitt three times, while kicker Gianni Spetic connected from 41 and 50 yards to help the Longhorns recover from a 21–10 third-quarter deficit.

Manning delivered when it mattered most, engineering a 12-play, 58-yard winning drive. After converting three crucial third downs, he found running back Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

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The victory carried personal significance for Manning, who grew up in New Orleans. His grandfather Archie won at Tiger Stadium in 1968, while his uncle Eli followed in 2001. But rival fans were more interested in mocking his performance than celebrating another Manning family milestone.

One fan, @HaterReport, joked, “Arch Manning going CRAZY and nobody celebrating with him because he’s the reason they almost lost the game.”

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The reaction highlighted the growing scrutiny surrounding Manning. His rough outing raised questions among critics about whether the famous surname was generating more hype than his performances could consistently justify.

Another fan, @SocialSight, mocked his footwork, writing, “bro is skipping on the field 😭,” while another user added, “Bros is always skipping, dancing, wagging fingers. All that childish, self-serving, ‘look at me’ shit.”

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A frustrated Texas supporter, @Jay_M343, went straight for the quarterback’s job, commenting, “It’s time this man finds the bench.”

The criticism extended beyond Saturday’s celebration. Some fans questioned whether Manning would receive the same patience if he didn’t carry one of football’s most recognizable surnames. His inconsistent performances had already made him a target for those questioning Texas’ quarterback situation.

Meanwhile, @thebKipp took things further, posting:

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“Such a pathetic 🤡 Why couldn’t he have chosen literally any other school 😭😭😭”

With Texas carrying championship expectations, some fans believe its quarterback should be delivering more consistent performances. Manning’s reported season totals of approximately 19 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 10 games only intensified those concerns.

Rival fan @GilcrestVic found the apparent lack of teammates celebrating alongside Manning particularly amusing:

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“lol! That dude celebrates and nobody wants to be around him. How perfect.”

The comment reflected how the footage was interpreted online, despite the postgame interview providing context for Manning’s seemingly isolated celebration.

Not everyone joined the pile-on. User @getxdoe found Manning’s enthusiasm hilarious, commenting, “he be havin me dead when he does ts🤣”

Others defended the quarterback, pointing to his game-winning drive and Texas’ victory over another ranked opponent.

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Fan @DJ_JeffCaron fired back, writing, “Game winning drive! Cope harder!! 🤣”

Manning’s night ended with three interceptions, a last-second touchdown, and an internet roasting. His critics saw an overhyped quarterback celebrating an ugly escape, while his defenders saw a player delivering when it mattered most. Texas walked away with the victory, but Manning’s awkward celebration gave rival fans plenty to laugh about.