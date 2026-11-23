Arch Manning carries a heavy last name compared to other college quarterbacks, and every throw he makes at Texas gets measured against it. His best game of the season arrived on Senior Day, yet the talk afterward was less about what he did on the field and more about what he should do next. One former NFL star did not hold back on that question.

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Speaking on Sunday’s episode of Nightcap, six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson offered a blunt take on Manning’s potential decision to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. While acknowledging his recent game, the former Cincinnati Bengals receiver warned against rushing the quarterback into professional football before he has developed consistency.

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“What we’ve seen from Arch Manning, and I mean this not in a disrespectful way, it hasn’t been good enough to come out this year, especially as a quarterback that’s supposed to go as early and that has had the expectations that come with that last name,” Johnson said.

The comments came during a discussion about Manning’s future following Texas’ 45-3 demolition of Arkansas on Nov. 21. The Longhorns extended their winning streak to five games, improving to 9-2, while Manning had an impressive outing in what could have been his final home appearance.

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The quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 16 yards and scored once on the ground. Manning completed 15 of his first 17 passes for 230 yards in the opening half, helping Texas establish a commanding 31-3 advantage.

However, Johnson believes one impressive afternoon cannot erase the inconsistencies Manning has displayed throughout the season.

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During the conversation, Shannon Sharpe pointed out that Manning had participated in Texas’ Senior Day activities, raising concerns about whether he would leave college for the NFL. Co-host Joe Johnson believed the quarterback would enter the draft, arguing that reaching the professional level was ultimately the goal.

Johnson disagreed with that approach, invoking the experience of Arch’s uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, to explain why another college season could be beneficial.

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“If you knew what was good for him, and understanding based on what you watched, and you want to be realistic, let’s be realistic and honest with yourself. You would tell Arch Manning, you need to go back just one more year. We need you to develop a little bit more,” Johnson told Joe.

He also questioned whether Arch was prepared for the challenges of facing NFL defenses, particularly if he landed with a struggling franchise.

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Johnson argued that a quarterback expected to be selected near the top of the draft would likely join one of the league’s weakest teams. That situation would demand a “franchise-altering” player.

The concerns are reflected in some recent draft projections. Arch reportedly sits at No. 25 overall and No. 6 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2027 Big Board, with five quarterbacks ranked ahead of him. Through 11 games, he has 2,485 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

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Previously, another six-time Pro Bowler, Gerald McCoy, has also advised him to enter the league only when he feels confident he can handle its demands.

“If Arch wants to maximize who he is, you don’t want to go into the NFL not confident, because in the NFL, it will break you. It will humble you,” McCoy said during an ESPN appearance.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Cris Carter has taken an even firmer position, suggesting Manning should remain in college because his performances have not yet demonstrated sufficient readiness.

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Recently, analyst Booger McFarland similarly described him as an “imperfect prospect,” pointing to the fluctuations in his form.

Arch, meanwhile, has not committed to either option. Having redshirted in 2023, he reportedly retains another year of college eligibility in 2027. When asked about his future, the quarterback offered a simple response: “I don’t know.”

With expectations surrounding the Manning name already immense, another season in Austin could give the young quarterback an opportunity to strengthen his draft position rather than rush into the NFL.