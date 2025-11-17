Texas’ Arch Manning Successor Seen Training Under Justin Fields’ Coach on Day QB Gets Benched

Steve Sarkisian has already recruited Arch Manning’s potential successor in the event of the latter’s departure. The QB in question is Dia Bell, who’s set to join the Longhorns in 2026. Before his much-awaited arrival in Austin, Dia Bell pulled a move that is telling of being Manning’s successor.

The young QB is currently training at Bozeman Academy, helmed by famous QB coach Olivier Bozeman IV. He shared a video from a session on X, practicing passes. Bozeman also trained Jets QB Justin Fields, ahead of his last season with the Bears in 2023.

Bell couldn’t complete the senior season of his prep career, being out with an injury in September. However, he is still “excited about being 100% healthy and starting the next chapter in Austin,” Bell shared on Instagram. He’s now got some extra time on his hands and is using it well at work with Olivier Bozeman. Bell has trained with him in the past, their association going back to 2023. That was the same time Fields came down to Florida to also work on his game.

Fields had only completed 2 seasons in the NFL then, where he faced criticism for his decision-making skills in the pocket. The QB and the coach worked on changing his foot placement mechanics, which is what caused the issue to build. He went back to playing with his right foot forward, instead of his left, which is what made him an icon during his Ohio State days. 2023 became a career highlight for Fields, as he recorded 2,562 yards, his highest yardage total so far. The 61.4% completion rate was also the best he’d achieved until then. Unfortunately, he was benched by the Jets today, after the loss to the Patriots.

Dia Bell is the No. 2 QB in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals. He is the 4 QB to be ranked first or second during recruiting to join Texas, following behind Arch Manning. The Florida Gatorade Player of the Year Award winner is already proving why he is an elite player. He’s mirroring the Arch Manning effect at the high school level, as he continues to move up the ranks.

Dia Bell gets an updated position in the Rivals300 ranking

Dia Bell’s stellar performance has pushed him up the ranks in Rivals300, and he is now ranked No. 21 in the exclusive group. It all comes from his brilliant production in his prep career. Though he is one season short, his junior year alone proves his elite potential.

Bell hauled in 2,597 yards and 27 TDs in 2024, establishing his presence more strongly in the country. “The level of improvement displayed throughout his junior season should be taken as an encouraging sign of his long-term upside,” Rivals mentioned in its scouting report.

Imago Source: Instagram

Entering the 2025 season, he was even crowned the No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall player of the 2026 class. The sudden end to his prep career is what has likely caused him to drop to No. 2 in the position, but he is undoubtedly a weapon for Steve Sarkisian. Bell has to wait only one more year at best to start for Texas.

Dia Bell will likely be a backup to Arch Manning if he decides to forego the draft in 2026. But the younger QB has no problems with it. Bell wants to “take full advantage” of that time, as Texas works on yet another elite star for the future.