Texas Athlete Drops Harsh Response to Criticism from Longhorns Great Over Controversial Celebration: “Watch yo Mouth” 

Colin Simmons embarrassed Tennessee on the field, then somehow found a way to make even more noise after the final whistle. The Texas star had already apologized for a lewd celebration, which should have been the end of it. Apparently, it was not. Once former Longhorns standout Brian Jones weighed in, Simmons made it clear he was not interested in quietly taking the criticism. His response on social media made sure the controversy had another life.

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“watch yo mouth gang ion even kno who you is keep talking down on yo own color #sucka.” Simmons’ comment read under the CBS Sports Instagram post.

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Jones strongly condemned Simmons’ celebration, arguing that the behavior was inappropriate regardless of how dominant he had been against Tennessee. Simmons recorded five sacks to tie Texas’ single-game record, but Jones made it clear that the performance did not excuse the obscene celebration that followed one of them.

With 5:08 left in the second quarter and Texas leading 10-3, Simmons sacked Brandon on third-and-13. That should have set up a fourth-and-29 and a punt.

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Instead, Simmons mimed unzipping his pants and urinating on the field. Referee Rod Tucker announced the flag for “simulating using the restroom,” and the clip went viral almost immediately, drawing flak for his behavior on the field.

Simmons addressed it publicly after the game, apologizing for his actions during the post-game press conference. “I do want to say I apologize for the celebration. I was definitely in the mode feeling myself. But it happens; charge it to the game.”

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Simmons finished with eight tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and ten pressures, tying the Texas single-game record. His five sacks were the most by an SEC player since at least 2000, according to ESPN. Simmons has recorded only two sacks through his first three games and was dealing with an early-season injury, while no suspension has been announced following this incident. This gesture is now specifically covered by this year’s rule as an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Volunteers couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, and Texas eventually held on for a 20-17 win.

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With the incident creating plenty of noise around Simmons, Steve Sarkisian also addressed the situation, stressing the need for discipline and better control from his players.

Colin Simmons faces Steve Sarkisian’s Monday meeting after controversial celebration

Sarkisian did not hide his frustration, but he also refused to make the issue bigger than it was. He mentioned that he talked to Simmons about his celebratory gesture and expected it not to be repeated again at this point in the season, where each penalty costs heavily for the No. 1 team.

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“We took him out, we addressed it, and put him back in,” Sarkisian said, according to Sophie Lin of Archyde.com. “At that point, I’m not going to give the guy a death penalty, right, over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. We got to fix it, though. That can’t continue as we move forward. As I touched on with the team in the locker room, we’ll address that on Monday. What that looks like and how to control our emotions in the best way.”

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Simmons responded on the field with back-to-back sacks in the third quarter and noticeably skipped the celebration both times. But his later response to Jones ensured the controversy did not disappear with his postgame apology. Now, with Sarkisian already promising to address the issue on Monday, Simmons’ handling of the criticism has given Texas one more conversation to deal with during its bye week before facing Oklahoma on October 10.