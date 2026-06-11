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Texas Attorney General Sends Legal Warning to Big 12 Over “Unlawful” Brendan Sorsby Boycott

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Malabika Dutta

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Jun 11, 2026 | 12:59 PM EDT

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Texas Attorney General Sends Legal Warning to Big 12 Over “Unlawful” Brendan Sorsby Boycott

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Malabika Dutta

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Jun 11, 2026 | 12:59 PM EDT

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Following the Texas court ruling, where Brendan Sorsby is permitted to play for the Red Raiders next season despite the betting controversy, a lot of debate has been ongoing in college football. Texas Tech has shown its full support to the QB, shutting down all criticism,  but the Big 12 Conference leaders and several teams are considering boycotts and conference discipline against the program.

However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a formal letter, warning the Big 12 conference that any attempt to sanction Texas Tech over its support of Sorsby will be met with immediate legal action, as reported by Justin Williams on June 11, 2026.

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“We are aware that the Big 12 is considering invoking Bylaw 3.6 of the Big 12’s Bylaws to sanction Texas Tech for respecting the Order and continuing its support of Mr. Sorsby as a student-athlete. This letter serves to notify the Big 12 that any such action would be unlawful and would expose the Conference to substantial liability,” read the formal letter sent by Paxton, obtained by The Athletic.

“Any sanction against Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order would be a per se violation of federal and state antitrust lawsa naked horizontal agreement among competitors to disadvantage Texas Tech by cutting off access to the resources it needs to compete.”

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Malabika Dutta

2,775 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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