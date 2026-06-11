Texas Attorney General Sends Legal Warning to Big 12 Over “Unlawful” Brendan Sorsby Boycott

Following the Texas court ruling, where Brendan Sorsby is permitted to play for the Red Raiders next season despite the betting controversy, a lot of debate has been ongoing in college football. Texas Tech has shown its full support to the QB, shutting down all criticism, but the Big 12 Conference leaders and several teams are considering boycotts and conference discipline against the program.

However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a formal letter, warning the Big 12 conference that any attempt to sanction Texas Tech over its support of Sorsby will be met with immediate legal action, as reported by Justin Williams on June 11, 2026.

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“We are aware that the Big 12 is considering invoking Bylaw 3.6 of the Big 12’s Bylaws to sanction Texas Tech for respecting the Order and continuing its support of Mr. Sorsby as a student-athlete. This letter serves to notify the Big 12 that any such action would be unlawful and would expose the Conference to substantial liability,” read the formal letter sent by Paxton, obtained by The Athletic.

“Any sanction against Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order would be a per se violation of federal and state antitrust lawsa naked horizontal agreement among competitors to disadvantage Texas Tech by cutting off access to the resources it needs to compete.”

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This is a developing story…