Texas-Based FCS School Eyes FBS Move After Pouring $200M Into Athletics

Tarleton State is not tiptoeing into big-time college football. Ever since making the jump from Division II to Division I back in 2020, the Stephenville-based Texas A&M system school has poured nearly $200 million into upgrading its facilities, expanding support staff, and transforming its athletic ecosystem. Now, the Texans are setting their sights on an even bigger prize, wanting a permanent seat at the FBS table.

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That dream did not start yesterday. When athletic director Steve Uryasz took the helm in 2024, university leadership made the target clear. The wheels are officially turning, with initial processing for FBS membership underway.

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As Uryasz recently told Front Office Sports, campus president Dr. James Hurley made the institution’s ultimate vision known from day one of his job interview: Tarleton is building itself to compete at the highest level of college sports.

“From the very first day I interviewed here, and even during the process, Dr. Hurley [Tarleton State president] and the institution as a whole said our ultimate goal is to be FBS,” Uryasz told Front Office Sports’ Amanda Christovich. “And we’re trying to put ourselves in a position to be there.”

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Exclusive: Tarleton State wants to make the jump from FCS to FBS.The Texas A&M system school went D-II to D-I just six years ago. Now, after tens of millions in facility upgrades and a bigger athletics budget, it's eyeing the next level.Story by @achristovichh ⬇️— Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 14, 2026

Uryasz brings the exact blueprint Tarleton needs for this high-stakes climb. Having spent over seven years as a senior executive at West Virginia, along with decades of experience at powerhouses like Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, he understands how big-budget FBS athletic departments operate. He knows what high-end facilities look like, how donor networks function, and how to scale an athletic department for major-college football.

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Moving up to the FBS demands far more than flashy locker rooms. When Dr. Hurley kicked off Tarleton’s D-I push in 2019, the school poured its initial capital into taking care of infrastructure, including $30 million into revamping Memorial Stadium. But in today’s college sports climate, state-of-the-art buildings are just the buy-in. To compete for top recruits in the era of revenue sharing, schools have to pay players directly, a financial bar that tests even well-funded programs.

Tarleton’s overall athletic budget has surged to roughly $45 million, putting them right around the entry tier for FBS institutions. Still, meeting the proposed $20.5 million annual roster-equity cap remains a steep climb. Add in substantial NCAA transition fees, mandatory entry dues, and the absolute requirement of a formal invitation from an FBS conference, and the financial tightrope becomes obvious. Expenses alone will not guarantee a spot; a conference must want them.

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The timeline isn’t fixed yet, but the goal is. “I don’t know what the future holds,” said the FCS school president. “But whatever it holds and whatever level we’re at, we’re gonna invest to be the very best.”

Is the FCS to FBS move a proven path?

Is the jump worth the price tag? Recent history says it can be. Other FCS programs are also making similar bets, with Sacramento State heading to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and powerhouse North Dakota State stepping up to the Mountain West.

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Thanks to updated NCAA rules, transitioning teams no longer face a mandatory two-year postseason penalty, granting immediate access to bowl games and College Football Playoff contention. While Tarleton does not carry North Dakota State’s decade of national titles, their eight conference titles over a six-year D-I run prove they know how to win.

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That on-field success, combined with the school’s location, gives Tarleton a unique card to play. Situated right in the heart of Texas, the most talent-rich high school football state in the country, the Texans offer prospective FBS conferences a growing media footprint and direct access to elite recruits.

With nearly $200 million already sunk into the foundation, Tarleton is betting that its Texas roots and deep pockets will make it impossible for FBS decision-makers to ignore.