Texas Bowl: LSU DE to Opt-Out While Garrett Nussmeier & 4 Other Key Players’ Availability Status Announced

Ahead of the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against Houston, multiple LSU players have opted out. Interim coach Frank Wilson addressed the blowing injury concerns in the locker room, including the QB Garrett Nussmeier, and made an official announcement on the availability status for the Bowl games.

As per ESPN’s Matt Moscona’s report, LSU’s interim head coach Frank Wilson has made it clear that the fifth-year senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, senior cornerback Mansoor Delane, redshirt junior wide receiver Aaron Anderson, and junior linebacker Whit Weeks will not play in the Texas Bowl due to injury.

The report further noted that the redshirt junior offensive lineman Braelin Moore and the senior defensive end Jack Pyburn could also opt out, but the decision hadn’t been made yet.

This is a developing story