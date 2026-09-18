Texas Coach Suspended for Week 3 Game After DWI Arrest as Longhorns AD Considers Extending Ban

It looks like Sark and the Longhorns are still paying for the consequences of pulling that magical win against the Buckeyes. First it was the post game interview controversy. Now, a member of the coaching staff has driven himself into a suspension that could get worse as the days progress.

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On Wednesday night, around 8:55 p.m. at the 700 block of Northbound South Capital of the Texas Highway, officers responded to a three-vehicle crash. According to reports, police observed multiple clues of impairment in a 52 year old man behind the wheel who just so happened to be part of the Texas coaching staff.

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Co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen is currently expected to serve a one game suspension from the team after being arrested under the charge of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian notified the media about the development in a press conference the following day. “We had an unfortunate situation last evening. Coach Nansen was charged with a misdemeanor DWI,” Sarkisian told reporters. “We obviously are aware of the situation. I’m still gathering facts. I’m still monitoring the situation. We’re obviously disappointed, but that’s all I really have on that at this time.” While Coach Sark kept his take brief without delving into the issue much, another update hints that this suspension could be extended.

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According to reporter, Anwar Richardson, Nansen’s absence from the September 19 UTSA showdown is not the only penalty being considered. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte could lengthen the suspension “if he deems it necessary.”

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A Class B misdemeanor charge of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in Texas could carry a combination of criminal, financial, and administrative penalties. A conviction is punishable by a jail sentence of 72 hours up to 180 days, alongside a court fine of up to $2,000. The minimum sentence can increases to six days if there is an open container of alcohol present in the vehicle.

This setback is a major hurdle to get past for the Longhorns, especially Sarkisian. He lost a key piece who was reliable when it mattered the most.

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Johnny Nansen’s Impact With The Longhorns

Nansen is an essential members of Sarkisian’s coaching staff. He orchestrated the Longhorns’ defense for their Citrus Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines last season. He filled in the role at the last moment after former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski parted ways with the team. He served as the interim DC until Will Muschamp set up his playbook.

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“Coach Nansen will call the defense,” Sarkisian said before the Citrus Bowl last season. “I don’t think that would be fair to Coach Muschamp to come in and call somebody else’s defense, and we just don’t have quite enough time to get that thing installed. So Coach Nansen will call it. He’s got a great staff around him, with Coach Clark, Coach Baker, Coach Hudson.”

Nansen’s coaching career kicked off after being a linebacker at Washington State. He took over coaching at Idaho, Idaho State, and Washington. During his stint with the Washington Huskies, Nansen served as assistant head coach and then took over the same position at USC.

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In 2020, he became the defensive line coach for the UCLA Bruins. Two years later, he was hired as Arizona’s defensive coordinator. He landed in Austin in 2024 and has been with Sark since. Even though his absence probably won’t result in a loss against UTSA this week, the following opponents within the SEC will surely test the resilience of this locker room to bounce back after such a shock.