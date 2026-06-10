Texas Court Schedules Brendan Sorsby Hearing After The Season; Which Saves Him From Any Potential Ban

For a few hours on Monday, it looked like Brendan Sorsby had finally caught a break. After months of uncertainty following NCAA denials, the Texas Tech QB won a court ruling that cleared the path for his 2026 season. But that only gave rise to another legal battle after the NCAA filed its notice of appeal. And that next chapter already has a date.

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According to ESPN, a Texas court has scheduled Sorsby’s trial against the NCAA for February 8, 2027. That’s more than two weeks after the CFP National Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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This means that no matter what happens in the courtroom down the road, that date effectively protects the QB’s 2026 season.

The NCAA appealed after Judge Ken Curry in the 99th District Court in Lubbock County granted Sorsby a temporary injunction on Monday. The ruling, which came after a two-hour hearing, prevents the NCAA from enforcing the permanent eligibility ban it handed down earlier this year. The injunction doesn’t completely erase consequences, though.

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Sorsby must serve a two-game suspension at the start of the season. He also must participate in counseling, peer-support programs, treatment for adjustment disorder with anxiety, and athletics-specific recovery and mentorship resources. Still, he gets a chance to finish his college career on the field instead of watching from the sideline. But the NCAA wasn’t about to quietly accept the ruling.



Justin Williams of The Athletic reported Monday that the NCAA immediately filed a Notice of Appeal in the Sorsby case, seeking what it described as an “accelerated” review through the Court of Appeals for the Seventh District of Texas.

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“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching, and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome, which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the NCAA said in a statement.

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Their strong response is understandable because of Sorsby’s gambling history. The NCAA ruled him permanently ineligible after discovering he wagered approximately $90,000 on professional and college sports over four years.

Those bets allegedly included 40 wagers involving Indiana during his freshman season with the Hoosiers in 2022. Under NCAA rules, betting on your own team has long been considered one of the clearest violations in college athletics. That’s why the organization twice denied requests for reinstatement.

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Now the courts have stepped in. The NCAA’s appeal now heads to the Seventh District Court of Appeals in Amarillo. Interestingly, all four justices currently serving on that court, including Chief Justice Judy Parker, Lawrence Doss, Alex Yarbrough, and Laura Pratt, are graduates of the Texas Tech School of Law. Before that hearing, though, the ruling is already causing massive backlash from college sports.

Texas Tech may face consequences because of Sorsby

Most officials across college sports condemned Judge Curry’s ruling. From coaches to ADs, everyone around the country reacted with alarm, as they believe the decision sends a dangerous message regarding sports gambling. Some programs like Georgia and Nebraska are even boycotting Texas Tech from their future schedules until further notice, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. That’s how far this situation has come.

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Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was among the most vocal critics. Following the ruling, ADs across the conference held discussions regarding possible responses.

“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletic directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation,” he said in a Big 12 statement. “Many of our athletics directors voiced their opinions. We will continue to have open and honest dialogue amongst the group, and until there is something to report, these conversations will remain within the conference.”

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TCU AD Mike Buddie and Kansas State AD Gene Taylor even floated the possibility that conference opponents could choose not to play Texas Tech, though no immediate action was expected. Behind the scenes, NCAA President Charlie Baker has also intensified calls for federal assistance. He argued that cases like Sorsby’s show why the Protect College Sports Act is more than necessary.

For now, the clock is working in Sorsby’s favor. Texas Tech’s season opener arrives on September 5, while the final trial doesn’t arrive until February 2027. Unless the NCAA can secure a record speed victory, the QB looks like he’ll be leading the Red Raiders on the field this upcoming season.