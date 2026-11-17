LSU head coach Lane Kiffin walked into his Monday press conference more than 36 hours after the team’s loss to Texas, and he still looked like a man who had not slept. He said as much himself, and the clip of what he described is now making the rounds. It involves a recurring dream, a play he cannot unsee, and a quarterback he cannot shake.

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“Lane Kiffin is still having nightmares about the loss to Texas,” wrote CFB on FOX on Instagram.

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The LSU head coach explained it plainly to reporters. “I wake up literally every hour the last two nights, and I have this nightmare of the last play of the game,” Kiffin said. He added that in the dream, LSU fails to cover somebody and loses to Texas.

“Then I wake up, and it’s real. Then I go back to sleep for an hour, and I wake up, and it’s real again,” he said.

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Brown began in the backfield, shifted right, then doubled back and raced left, and LSU linebacker Davhon Keys got lost in the pre-snap motion. That left Brown wide open near the left sideline for Manning’s four-yard touchdown pass with three seconds remaining, putting Texas ahead 22-21. It was the play that haunts Kiffin’s dreams.

Kiffin did not hide his frustration over that sequence. He said LSU’s preparation came down to one defensive snap and that the team failed to cover the guy.

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“We’re not gonna f****** cover the guy, and he’s gonna walk in the f****** (end zone),” he said. LSU had one timeout left, and Kiffin moved toward the sideline as if he might use it. “That’s part of that nightmare. In it, I keep seeing myself call timeout. And so, it’s a lot,” he said.

Midway through the press conference, Kiffin stopped to ask a reporter if people ever said he resembled Manning, only to slip straight back into describing the dream.

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“As you were speaking, I was seeing the play, too. I was seeing Arch’s celebration afterwards. I don’t remember your question now,” he said.

The loss stings for more than the finish. LSU fell to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, which virtually ended its College Football Playoff hopes. The Tigers outgained Texas 366-273 and led 21-10 in the third quarter, but Texas scored the final 12 points.

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Sam Leavitt threw three interceptions, all to Texas safety Jelani McDonald, and LSU missed a 38-yard field goal before halftime. “We lost. It doesn’t matter we were 7 seconds from winning,” Kiffin said.

Manning was far from perfect either. He went 19-of-35 for 174 yards with three interceptions, but Texas trailed 21-16 with 2:19 left and he took over at his own 42. He converted three third downs, one with a five-yard pass and two with his legs, then found Brown for the winner.

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“It hadn’t been great all night; I figured it was time to get it done,” Manning said. He also became the third generation of his family to lead a comeback win at Tiger Stadium, after Archie in 1968 and Eli in 2001.

Fans had plenty to say once the clip spread.

“This man is in shambles [laughing emoji],” a fan wrote.

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Kiffin admitted he was waking up every hour for two nights. He then lost his train of thought mid-answer.

“Lane wakes up in the middle of the night and looks to see if Arch is under his bed [laughing emoji],” another fan wrote.

Kiffin said he kept seeing Manning’s celebration while the reporter was speaking, after joking that the reporter looked like Arch.

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“This dude is absolutely cooked,” a comment read.

“Texas broke this man as a Texas fan, I almost feel bad lol. Almost. #hookem,” a user wrote.

Texas scored the final 12 points after trailing 21-10 in the third quarter. “We lost. It doesn’t matter we were 7 seconds from winning,” Kiffin said.

“Gotta laugh to keep from crying, oh well,” a fan wrote.

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LSU’s next stop is a trip to No. 9 Tennessee, which gives Kiffin little time to recover. He knows Knoxville well, and not fondly. When he returned with Ole Miss in 2021, fans pelted the field with mustard bottles and other objects.