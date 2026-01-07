Texas Fans Erupt in Rage as WR Parker Livingstone Crosses Red River Divide to Join Oklahoma

Oklahoma didn’t just add a wide receiver this week; the Sooners reached across the Red River and pulled a fan favorite right out of Texas’s locker, hitting a raw nerve in Austin. And the double shocker is that the player is also a fan favorite, which adds fuel to the fire.

WR Parker Livingstone, who is the former roommate of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, committed to Oklahoma after his recent visits to both Norman and Indiana, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Social media erupted because the rivalries don’t fade even if the calendar flips to the portal era, do they?

But on the field, this is not a revenge pickup by Oklahoma. After redshirting back in 2024, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound receiver simply broke out in the last season. He ended up catching 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

This move comes as the Sooners aggressively reshape their roster for the 2026 season. Just earlier this week, Oklahoma also signed former UTSA defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu, a redshirt freshman. He drew interest from Auburn, Mississippi State, and, yes, even Texas.

On the offensive side, Oklahoma has been very active. They added former Virginia wide receiver Trell Harris, who posted career highs with 59 catches, 847 yards, and five touchdowns. They also got Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers on January 5. For them, it’s all been roses, but for Texas, this Livingstone move cuts like a knife.

Livingstone’s betrayal move enrages Texas fans

One user on X posted, “That’s a stain that’ll never come off, Parker.” In the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry, that isn’t hyperbole; it’s history. This feud goes back 125 years and 119 games, with Texas holding a 65-51-5 edge. This rivalry dates back to a time before both programs joined the SEC from the Big 12 in 2024; it has defined the college football landscape.

It’s played every October at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas during the Texas State Fair; the game literally splits the stadium in half. So, this crossing is something fans would never overlook.

“It’s treason then,” one fan said. But in Red River country, that kind of humor cuts too close to the bone. And honestly, this is not the first time a move like this has happened. Wideout Brenen Thompson made the Texas-to-Oklahoma jump after the 2022 season before finishing up at Mississippi State.

Quarterback Casey Thompson also wore both burnt orange and crimson along the way. Still, in this rivalry, crossing sides comes with the same hurt, no matter how many times it has happened.

“Dude has officially sold his soul… biggest rival. What a loser,” said an X user. That’s the kind of reaction one can expect when river lines get crossed. But even beyond the fan rage, this one clearly hit close to home for Austin. Livingstone’s exit wasn’t just another portal loss; it was personal for Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

The two were roommates when the news broke out, and Manning didn’t say a word. Instead, he posted an Instagram story of the two of them together and added a teary-eyed emoji.

Another user tweeted, “Luis Figo type beat.”

This betrayal was compared to soccer player Luis Figo’s jaw-dropping jump from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, which wasn’t just a transfer; it was a cultural explosion. Jerseys were burned, and that single move reshaped Real Madrid’s Galácticos era and permanently intensified the rivalry.

“Worst of luck to him,” mentioned a user. Well, that was the vibe as Livingstone’s goodbye message hit X. He called his transfer “out of my control,” and he thanked Texas and said he never imagined leaving.

But that wording only sparked more questions. Of course, what happened behind closed doors is unknown to everyone. The Athletic, in fact, spotlighted that phrase, and on Texas Football, Bobby Burton claimed Livingstone turned down a six-figure deal and that he never withdrew, adding that he was forced out.

In any case, the rivalry game just got a whole lot more personal.