Texas’ Five-Star CB Target With 42 Offers Drops Big Update for Ryan Day

Recruiting five-star prospects out of Texas isn’t Ohio State’s comfort zone. But now and then, the Buckeyes go down south and land a big one. Best examples include Jeff Okudah and the 5-star commit Devin Sanchez. Now, Ryan Day and his staff are trying to pull off that trick again. And the target this time is the top player in the Lone Star State, who’s also the No. 2 overall recruit in the entire 2027 class.

5-star CB John Meredith III just dropped his summer official visit list, and Ryan Day’s Buckeyes made the cut. The North Crowley standout is considered the top CB in his class and already has 42 FBS offers, but the final four include Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. He’ll start with the Tide from May 29-30 before heading to Austin from June 5-7. Then, he’ll visit College Station to meet the Aggies from June 12-14, and finally Columbus from June 19-21.

Ohio State had been persistent in this one. The Buckeyes have already gotten John Meredith on campus once when he visited during the Penn State game this past season, and the experience clearly left an impression.

“It was actually real good,” he told Lettermen Row in February. “It showed like it don’t matter like these big names, it’s just a regular team to them to play.”

The weather was another test. Columbus sat around 54 degrees that day, but John Meredith was unfazed. He said it was crazy and pretty good, and that he enjoyed it a lot. And having a familiar face around campus certainly didn’t hurt, as he credited fellow Buckeye CB Devin Sanchez for making everything better. He played tour guide during the visit and helped make the experience smoother for the younger Texan, and he has stayed in touch since then.

“Yeah, Devin’s recruiting, but he’s just cool people for real,” he said.

But if one person is pushing hardest from the Ohio State side, it’s CBs coach Tim Walton. John Meredith has been clear about how much he respects him as someone who has built a genuine relationship with his family.

“You don’t get coaches like that, man,” he said. “He has a lot of wisdom. Real good coach. My mom loves him. He keeps in touch with us. He’s just a real good coach. I really appreciate him.”

That family connection is another plus point for Ryan Day’s team, as John Meredith openly says it’s a major factor in his recruitment.

“That’s a big part too,” he explained. “Because that shows my parents feel comfortable, and they give me off to you.”

Still, Ohio State isn’t alone in making that pitch. Texas A&M has a history with John Meredith, as he grew up around the Aggies. Meanwhile, Texas secured a second official visit, raising eyebrows among recruiting insiders. And when it comes to Alabama, well, Kalen DeBoer isn’t giving up without a fight.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_202

And while the CB’s recruitment is still wide open, the Buckeyes’ 2027 class already has some serious firepower.

Ryan Day’s team could dominate the 2027 recruiting race

Ohio State currently holds nine commitments, headlined by 5-star DE DJ Jacobs and 5-star WR Jamier Brown. Jacobs is ranked No. 1 overall in 247Sports’ internal rankings, while Brown is the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio and the top-4 WR. Ohio State also secured its QB early when 4-star Brady Edmunds committed back in 2024. The Huntington Beach product is currently ranked No. 11 at his position.

If you include three more 4-stars and three more 3-stars, the Buckeyes currently sit third in the early 2027 recruiting rankings, trailing only Oklahoma and Texas A&M. But this spring window could up their game. Ohio State is pushing for several other elite prospects, including 5-star WRs Monshun Sales and Eric McFarland, along with 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges.

John Meredith, of course, remains one of the biggest prizes on the board. And if the Buckeyes can win this recruiting battle in Texas, it would be a tremendous boost to their ranking. Ohio State has done it before. And if the June visit goes the way they hope, Ryan Day might just do it again.