Texas Football Community Mourns as 14-YO & 15-YO Athletes Die in Tragic ATV Crash

Texas football still runs deep through small towns like Newton. But for two young Eagles, a Saturday night ride on Highway 87 became a journey they never came home from. Now, a school and an entire town are left trying to make sense of a loss that changed everything.

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Beau Vayon, 14, and Kinden Washington, 15, died Saturday, August 29, after an ATV and pickup truck collided in Newton County.

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The two were close friends and classmates at Newton High School. Both played junior varsity football for the Newton Eagles and were members of the Newton Eagles Marching Band.

We are deeply saddened to learn that 14-year old Beau Vayon and 15-year old Kinden Washington passed away following an ATV crash Saturday night. Both were JV football players and members of the Newton Eagles Marching BandOur thoughts and prayers are with their families,… pic.twitter.com/GsAg2bXjvo— Texas Football Life (@txfblife) September 1, 2026

The crash happened on State Highway 87 near County Road 3036. Vayon was operating the four-wheeler, and the ATV was traveling south on the northbound shoulder as it approached a curve. A northbound pickup driven by 56-year-old Gary Riley saw the ATV headlights, and the vehicles collided. Riley was not injured.

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Both teenagers were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead that night. Newton Volunteer Fire Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS at the scene.

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First responders faced extra trouble because the vehicles ended up with limited clearance. No charges have been announced. No public information has been released on whether either boy was wearing a helmet.

Vayon and Washington played on the JV team. Newton Eagles football is a small-town Texas 3A powerhouse with five state championships, and the most recent was in 2018. The program also reached the 2025 state championship game.

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A school and community put it this way. “These two young men were not only sons, brothers, friends, and classmates—they were members of our Junior Varsity football family as well as members of our Newton Eagles Marching Band.”

The loss reached past the field because both boys also marched with the band. Neighboring districts sent condolences.

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“Please know that our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with the Newton community,” Jasper ISD said. “During times of unimaginable loss, we are reminded that we are stronger when we stand together, and Jasper ISD stands beside you.”

Beau’s parents are Michelle and Eddie Vayon, and Kinden’s parents have not been named in reports. The official statements have given way to personal memories and the kind of help a small town knows how to give.

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Families remember the boys, and Newton steps in

Michelle and Eddie Vayon spoke with 12 News on September 1. Michelle called the loss gut-wrenching. She said Beau “was my only baby” and that they miss him. Eddie said Beau was a teen “who loved to do it all,” balancing JV football and band.

The Vayons said the loss hit twice because they viewed Kinden as “like a second son.” They said they were relieved the two boys “have each other for now and always.” Riding four-wheelers at night “was normal for them around here,” they said, because “it’s cool.”

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Individual donation accounts are open at First Financial Bank of Newton under Beau Vayon and Kinden Washington. Separate Meal Trains have been set up for each family. A bake-and-link sale is planned for September 12 on the Newton County Courthouse Square. The money is meant for funeral costs and other needs.

The Newton Eagles Marching Band, long known as the Mighty Eagle Band, plays at football games and contests. In a small East Texas school, band is part of school identity and Friday-night tradition.

Texas treats ATVs as off-highway vehicles built for trails, private land, and designated riding areas. Continuous travel on public roads is barred except in narrow cases. State rules call for helmets and eye protection in certain public settings. No public report has said whether either boy wore that gear.

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Newton is now mourning two classmates, teammates, and band members whose lives reached far past one night on Highway 87.