Texas Football Community Mourns Former Athlete’s Tragic Death at 31

Texas A&M has been hit with the tragic news of the demise of one of its former players. Former offensive lineman Chad Dean Loitz passed away at the age of 31. The heartbreaking news has left his former teammates, coaches, family members, and friends in utter grief.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Born to Whitney and Dean Loitz on May 21, 1995, Chad was a true Texan, raised in Austin. From a young age, he was interested in sports, and he worked hard to make a name for himself at Round Rock McNeil High School. His mentality and leadership traits were commendable, as he was also a baseball player and a track and field athlete in high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was under head coach Lee Pendland that Loitz had success in high school. He was a two-time captain of the team and a two-time all-district offensive lineman.

As a Texas native, it was an easy decision for Loitz to join Texas A&M. He displayed the same work ethic, leadership qualities, and dedication that made him an outstanding high school athlete. At Texas A&M, he pursued a degree in Nutritional Science. He was one of the 66 student-athletes from Texas A&M to be named to the 2015 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he was not a star on the team, Chad was a great teammate and was kind to everyone around him. He showed great leadership skills throughout his high school and CFB career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News of his demise has been spreading on social media, and his former teammates have poured in their condolences and shared comments on how amazing Chad was as a person.

Tributes pour in for Loitz

An Instagram account, texfblife, a short form of Texas Football Life, posted a picture of Chad, announcing his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Round Rock McNeil and Texas A&M offensive lineman Chad Loitz. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and to all who knew him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football Life (@txfblife) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ricky Seals-Jones, a former Texas A&M wide receiver who signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017, commented under the post, “Was a hell of a teammate, man! Prayers for his family.”

Also, former Texas A&M defensive back and Super LIV winner, Armani Watts, who was picked with the 124th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, also responded to the post, “Great teammate, even better person. Rest in paradise, brother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other former teammates who sent their tributes were former Texas A&M cornerback, De’Vante Harris, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2016; former Texas A&M defensive MVP, Gavin Stansbury, who joined the Dallas Cowboys for one season, and former Texas A&M defensive end, Damontre Moore, who was selected with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.