Texas Football Duo Add ‘Lamborghini Intern’ to Their Résumés as Luxury Car Brand Shares Heartfelt Note

Who said NIL deals were the only off-field flexes these days? Texas Longhorns’ duo CJ Baxter and Connor Robertson just shifted gears, literally and figuratively. While most college athletes are grinding summer workouts, these two took their talents to Lamborghini Austin and officially added Lamborghini interns to their ever growing resumes. It’s burnt orange meets lime green and raging bull.

Lambo Austin rolled out the red carpet for CJ Baxter and Connor Robertson, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the world of exotic wheels. The dealership posted a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram on July 31, with a caption. “Lamborghini Austin Honors CJ Baxter and Connor Robertson 🤘🏽🧡” it wrote. “Lamborghini Austin is pleased to honor our 2025 Summer Intern Program participants CJ Baxter and Connor Robertson. CJ and Connor spent a portion of their summer break working with the Lamborghini Austin management team in the sales, service, and marketing departments.” The post was complete with photos of CJ smiling inside a neon-green beast and Connor standing beside an orange monster that would make any Longhorn fan do a double take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini Austin (@lamboaustintx) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, about credentials, CJ Baxter and Connor Robertson aren’t just football players looking for clout. The former is a junior running back who was on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list last season. He made waves in 2023 with an All-SEC Honor roll and Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll while also being an All-Big 12 Team honorable mention. He’s majoring in Communication and Leadership, skills he clearly put to work navigating the Lamborghini sales floor.

AD

And then there’s Connor Robertson, the offensive lineman with an academic resume that shouts CEO-in-the-making. The senior OL majors in Business Management. Academic All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll in 2023. Last year, he earned both Athletic Director Honor Roll and SEC Commissioners Honor Rolls. The big man in the trenches proved he’s just as sharp with spreadsheets as he is with pass protection.

Both players are walking proof that Texas is churning out well-rounded leaders ready to tackle boardrooms as confidently as they do blitzes. Lambo Austin’s send-off even said it best, “We wish CJ and Connor a great year at the University of Texas as they work towards their college degree in the classroom and winning a National Championship on the field.” And if they bring the same energy on the field this fall, the rest of the SEC might have to buckle up. But don’t forget, this opportunity came right from Texas’ partnership with the giant dealership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas flexing their NIL horsepower

Back in the middle of June, Steve Sarkisian made sure that Texas was keeping their recruiting engine running at full throttle. Fresh off securing a No. 1 recruiting class of 2025, the Longhorns turned Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium into a recruiting palace with Lamborghinis as the centerpiece. Eight Lambos on the field, revving under the spotlight. Call it a visit, or call it a flex.

Videos from the weekend went viral, showing players posing in burnt orange beside some of the world’s most expensive cars. This was a statement of what’s possible in Austin. The Lambo NIL deal that had been quiet since last August finally came to life and it roared.

And while some guys are focused on building their draft stock, CJ Baxter and Connor Robertson just added horsepower to their brand. Whether it’s 4.4 speed or V12 engines, these Texas stars are built for power plays, on and off the field.