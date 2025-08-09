Texas Freshman Could Become Starter for Steve Sarkisian Amid Major Arch Manning Update

Texas doesn’t have many true holes, but after nearly 2 weeks of camp, a few spots remain unsettled. And the most wide-open battle is for the nickelback ‘STAR’ role, with multiple contenders fighting for reps and others likely to rotate in as the season unfolds. Although, among them, one freshman is already turning heads — a former low-to-mid 3-star who rose to 4-star and Top 100 status in the final 247Sports 2025 rankings. On top of that, just a week into his time in Austin, he’s making his presence felt. And here’s the most intriguing part?

Last week, the 6-foot, 180-pound DB from Wiregrass Ranch (Fla.) was spotted running with the No. 1 defense and drawing high praise from the staff, especially secondary coach Keynodo Hudson. “He’s a sponge, tremendous work ethic, a football junkie, and he wants to be great. I think that’s contagious with the other kids in the room,” said Hudson. Now, just weeks into camp, freshman Graceson Littleton looks like a legitimate contender to crack Steve Sarkisian’s starting lineup. And the reason?

On August 8, CFB insider CJ Vogel noted on X, “Haven’t gone a day this fall camp without a mention of Graceson Littleton turning heads.” Because his athleticism jumps off the tape, and not just in football. As a junior, he clocked a blazing 10.91 in the 100 meters and a 50.30 in the 400. However, recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins saw plenty of him during the cycle and came away impressed. Still, Littleton’s rise in the rankings, and now on the field at Texas, wasn’t handed to him. Honestly, he’s earned every bit of it.

Just ask Hudson or Ivins about his potential.

“He’s very physical, a strong guy, a weight-room junkie. He plays big. He plays with his hat on fire,” said Texas secondary coach. “He’s got little-man syndrome, which I like a lot… my goodness, I love the way he does it.” So, freshman Graceson Littleton wasn’t just a “fast riser” in 247Sports’ last cycle; he’s proving that ranking was no fluke. And director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who watched him closely throughout recruiting, wasn’t shocked by the early buzz from Texas fall camp. “I’m not surprised,” said Ivins. Now with praise like this, it’s clear Littleton is already showing he’s the real deal. But Ivins didn’t stop there.

“Ascending cornerback with the ideal mix of size and speed,” said Ivins, noting Littleton’s 4.51 laser-timed 40 at an Under Armour Next Camp before his senior year. On top of that, Ivins praised his comfort in press-man coverage, competitiveness in the air, and ability to chase plays down across the field. So, in his view, Littleton projects as a potential multi-year Power 4 starter and possible all-conference player if his development continues. Here, while Sarkisian may have found his future starter, a major update has emerged on his current starting QB.

Big news on Texas’ Arch Manning

Arch Manning hasn’t even played a full season as Texas’ QB1, yet the hype for his NFL future is already soaring. The nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft — despite just 95 career pass attempts in 2 seasons. Now, his grandfather, Archie Manning, told Texas Monthly he hasn’t discussed the decision with Arch, but he doubts his grandson will bolt for the pros after just one year as the Longhorns’ starter.

“Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas,” said Archie. A clear message to any NFL team eyeing the Longhorns QB with the No. 1 pick. And the reason? Peyton and Eli Manning both became top overall selections in the 1998 and 2004 drafts. But neither rushed the process, staying in college through their full eligibility. So, Arch, it seems, may follow the same patient path. Why not?

Here’s the thing: Archie Manning was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft and enjoyed a solid 13-season career. Then, his sons carried on the legacy in spectacular fashion. Eli lifted two Super Bowl trophies with the Giants, while Peyton claimed one each with the Colts and Broncos. So, the Manning family name is synonymous with NFL greatness, and now, Arch is ready to write the next chapter.