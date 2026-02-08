Texas Great Has One Ask From Cam Coleman After Steve Sarkisian Drops $50M to Break 20 Year Spell

Last season, Steve Sarkisian joked, “I wish we had $40 million on our roster,” laughing off the whispers of Texas’s spending power. Fast forward to 2026, and the joke has aged quickly. The numbers got real, and so has the talent, because the Longhorns went shopping and got the top of the ladder player: Cam Coleman. On paper, he is everything Texas fans crave: a vertical threat, a 50/50 ball winner, and a matchup nightmare. But in Austin, it turns out that coming from a résumé of 93 catches for 1,306 yards over two seasons at Auburn alone doesn’t buy you belonging.

Probably that’s why 2019 CFB Hall of Famer and a member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Vince Young, stepped in with a request that helped the Texas WR. “Brought in some players that I feel that can make contribute to the team, but now let’s figure out how we can make these guys fit in. Do they understand Texas football?” said Young during his Saturday appearance on The Stampede. “First of all, they got to understand that…

“We used to do things that, you know guys, that’s newcomers, feel like, ‘This is Texas football.’ Okay, you got to get that first, because you can’t just come here because your name is Coleman or Hollywood. No, that’s not how we do it over here in Texas. It’s all about Texas, not the back of your jersey, the front of your jersey. So you got to understand the tradition and history of Texas first of all.”

Vince Young’s words are not emotional fluff; they land heavier given that he is saying this. He didn’t just play at Texas; he carried the program on his shoulders and got that unforgettable 2006 Rose Bowl win over USC. But at the heart of his message is something simple: everything has to serve the quarterback, and in this case, that means putting Arch Manning in the best possible scenario to succeed.

For Coleman, that might mean accepting double coverage and fewer touches if it opens space for the others. Sure, the sacrifice won’t show in the box scores, but it will show when games tilt the Texas way. This same logic also applies to the backfield. Texas wants to be physical again, and yet last season’s rushing attack ranked at 90th nationally. Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, who come with one of the nation’s top impact grades, may have to split carries. But history shows that this shared workload wins championships. Ohio State proved that not long ago.

With Coleman’s arrival and his pairing with Manning in Sarkisian’s system, the Longhorns now boast one of the most dangerous WR-QB duos in the country. More importantly, his $2.9 million On3 NIL valuation underscores his star power and marketability. Still, Young’s advice can’t be ignored, as the special assistant of the Texas athletic department knows the program inside out.

That seems essential as the program is eyeing ending their 20 years of drought. Now, if these newcomers like Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers, Raleek Brown, MJ Morris, and more are able to understand this system properly, that day is not impossible.

Texas invests heavily to end its long drought

Football is the clear priority, with 105 scholarships on the roster, up from 85. Texas is going all in, as Steve Sarkisian’s squad is rewriting the financial playbook for the 2026 season. On top of existing commitments, scholarships are fully funded for every athlete, adding a $10 million price tag.

“This is an ALL IN season for Sark, literally,” said On3’s Rusty Mansell.

Transfers like Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers, top recruits including Manning, and NIL payouts are pushing the roster’s total value toward $40 million. This hefty investment only indicates the program’s aim to break a long-time spell.

Texas hasn’t won a national championship since 2005. That 20-year spell could end this 2026 season by building a championship-caliber roster. The athletic department now exceeds $300 million in revenue, giving Sarkisian room to operate like a pro GM.

“I wish I had that kind of money,” said Sarkisian in May 2025, calling prior $35–40 million reports “irresponsible.”

Now, with numbers hitting the same range, the stakes couldn’t be higher. If it pays off, 2026 could finally rewrite Texas’ championship history.