Texas Great Sends Cryptic Arch Manning Message After Star QB’s Costly Mistake Sinks Longhorns in Rivalry Game

No. 1 Texas walked into the 122nd Red River Rivalry undefeated with a loaded offense and every reason to expect a Saturday celebration. Little did they know they would leave the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with a 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma after a fourth quarter that turned into a nightmare for Arch Manning.

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Arch Manning had his moments, throwing three touchdown passes and 260 passing yards. But two interceptions in the final quarter changed everything, and one former Texas LB found a way to react without saying much at all. Emmanuel Acho took to X after the game and shared a clip of former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp delivering a memorable answer during a halftime interview with CBS in 2019.

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Acho, who earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior and led the Longhorns in tackles in 2011, offered little explanation alongside the video. He captioned: “Them: How you feel about how Arch Manning played today? Me: -”

Then he added Will Muschamp’s sideline comments that went, “I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll get fined for the rest of my life if I get commented on that.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Acho didn’t need to spell out the connection for people watching Arch Manning’s fourth-quarter collapse. The clip did the work, leaving Longhorns fans to draw their own conclusions. The video was a pointed reaction, not a detailed breakdown of the QB’s performance. Still, Manning’s mistakes supplied plenty of material on their own.

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For much of the first half, Texas looked like the better team. Arch Manning connected with Auburn transfer Cam Coleman for a touchdown in the opening quarter before finding Ryan Wingo for a 34-yard score early in the second. The Longhorns carried a 17-7 lead into halftime. Oklahoma’s offense had struggled to find much rhythm, and Texas appeared positioned to protect its unbeaten record. Then the game changed.

Texas went three-and-out on all three third-quarter possessions, allowing the Sooners to hang around. With the score tied at 17-17 in the fourth, Arch Manning sailed a deep throw that Oklahoma’s Peyton Bowen intercepted and returned 42 yards for a touchdown. That gave Brent Venables’ team a 24-17 lead, and the pressure was on Texas.

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To Arch Manning’s credit, he responded. The Longhorns covered 75 yards in seven plays, with a deep completion to Coleman helping set up a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Bishop Jr. Texas had pulled even at 24-24. But the comeback didn’t last.

After Texas missed a 53-yard field goal attempt that could have put the Longhorns ahead, Oklahoma failed to capitalize on its next possession. The Longhorns got the ball back with another chance to win, only for Arch Manning to throw his second interception of the quarter with 19 seconds remaining.

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Courtland Guillory came away with the pick. Oklahoma QB John Mateer then connected with Isaiah Sategna III on a crucial 20-yard pass, helping move the Sooners into field-goal range. Tate Sandell finished the job with a 47-yard kick as time expired.

The result was remarkable given how little Oklahoma produced offensively. The Sooners finished with just 238 total yards, while John Mateer threw for 155 yards on 18-of-26 passing. But they walked away with a victory over the nation’s top-ranked program, its first win over an AP No. 1 opponent since beating Missouri in 2007.

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Arch Manning finished 19-of-31 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, adding 20 rushing yards. Those numbers show a QB who made some impressive plays before his worst decisions arrived at the worst possible time. Acho’s cryptic post captured the mood around the QB without offering a direct verdict.

For Texas, the loss will sting for more than a week. For Arch Manning, his new challenge is to turn the fourth-quarter disaster into a lesson before the next big game arrives.