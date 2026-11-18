Texas escaped Baton Rouge with a dramatic 22-21 win over LSU, but Steve Sarkisian wasn’t done exposing the chaos on the sidelines. Two days after the showdown, the Longhorns head coach revealed how Tiger Stadium’s lights went dark during crucial fourth-quarter timeouts, leaving his staff scrambling to communicate with the offense.

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And Sarkisian suggested those few seconds of darkness made an already brutal finish even harder to manage.

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“I have a ton of respect for Lane, and Lane’s a thinker, and Lane’s gonna do unorthodox things that maybe other people wouldn’t think of, like something simple in the fourth quarter during all those timeouts,” Steve Sarkisian said. “They turn the lights off in the stadium during timeouts, and so now I’ve got a guy with an iPhone with a flashlight on his phone so I could read the call sheet.”

Steve Sarkisian wasn’t making a formal accusation against his former colleague. If anything, his comments carried a mixture of amusement and admiration. He believes Lane Kiffin looks for little advantages that might escape other coaches, even if those ideas seem unusual from the opposite sideline.

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“Those are little subtle things to do that Lane thinks of that most people don’t,” he added. “And so I have a lot of respect for him that way because he is an outside-the-box thinker that way.”

There is some history behind that assessment. The two coaches have known each other for roughly 25 years, with their professional paths crossing during their time at USC under Pete Carroll and later at Alabama under Nick Saban. They know how the other thinks. That familiarity doesn’t necessarily make the competition easier. But it probably makes every little detail more noticeable.

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Still, there is another side to the lighting discussion. LSU fans pointed out on social media that Tiger Stadium’s LED lighting displays regularly change during television timeouts and fourth-quarter breaks. In other words, the stadium production itself isn’t necessarily evidence of a deliberate attempt to disrupt Texas’ play-calling.

Steve Sarkisian connected the experience to Lane Kiffin’s creative approach, but the explanation from LSU fans deserves some consideration. But, of course, the Texas head coach wasn’t short of ideas himself that night.

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Texas pulled out an unusual play earlier in the contest when it faced fourth-and-1 from its own 45-yard line in the second quarter. Arch Manning lined up under center, giving LSU every reason to anticipate a QB sneak. But that wasn’t the plan.

The Longhorns snapped the ball directly through Arch Manning’s legs, putting it into RB Raleek Brown’s hands. The QB continued forward as a decoy, while Brown took advantage of the confusion and picked up six yards. The gamble worked, as Texas eventually settled for a field goal on the drive, trimming LSU’s lead to 14-10.

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It was a reminder that both coaching staffs were willing to get creative. Lane Kiffin may have been trying to find unconventional ways to make things uncomfortable, but Steve Sarkisian wasn’t just standing around waiting for answers. And Texas ultimately had the final say.

The 22-21 result was enormous for the Longhorns, who needed a late comeback to leave Baton Rouge with the victory. Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, had to absorb a painful one-point defeat in front of an LSU crowd expecting a different finish. But the result didn’t change Steve Sarkisian’s opinion of his old friend.

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Asked by Holly Rowe what he told Lane Kiffin after the game, he offered a generous assessment.

“Well, hey, Lane’s a great coach, he’s got a great team and a hell of a program,” he said. “They are going to be good for a long time.”

Still, don’t expect Steve Sarkisian to forget the flashlight duty anytime soon. When two coaches know each other this well, even a few minutes in the dark can become part of the story.